Bali in Readiness for G20 Summit: Jokowi

President Joko Widodo, right, speaks with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi as they inspect the venue for the G20 Summit in Bali on November 8, 2022. (Presidential Press Bureau)

Denpasar. The resort island of Bali is fully prepared to host the gathering of leaders from G20 countries which account for over 80 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Tuesday.

Leaders like outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, newly-elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend the two-day summit starting next week.

"We are now seven days from the summit. I have checked everything and left no stone unturned to be able to say that we are ready to welcome G-20 guests," Jokowi told reporters during a visit to the Bali capital of Denpasar.

“So far 17 heads of state and government have confirmed that they will attend the summit,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not confirmed attendance despite multiple invitations from Jokowi, who recently called him to ask again if he will attend.

Putin has been under global scrutiny since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began more than eight months ago.

Jokowi also invited President Volodymyr Zelensky as a guest speaker, but the Ukrainian leader later told local media outlets he won’t attend the summit if Putin does.

"I made a phone call with President Putin and President Zelensky a few days ago. They said they will attend if the situation allows," Jokowi said.

Armed Forces Commander General Andika Perkasa was also in Bali to inspect security arrangements to ensure the safety of high-level guests who include some of the world's most powerful leaders.

Andika said more than 14,000 military personnel will be involved to secure Bali from inside the island and the surrounding waters and sky, with the deployment of 14 battleships, nine military aircraft, and 15 helicopters.

“During the next two days all service members will be adapting to their security role so that when all G20 delegates arrive they know well their duty,” Andika said in Denpasar.

He said the Indonesian Military is coordinating with the security detail of every world leader who is slated to attend the summit.

“We are trying to accommodate the needs of any G20 leader’s security detail. We also cooperate with the intelligence communities from all participating G20 countries because the more people involved in threat detection the better,” Andika said.

Next week’s gathering will be the 17th G20 summit with the host country setting three priority issues including global health architecture, digital economy transformation, and energy transition.