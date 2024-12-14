Bali, Jakarta Explore $20B Subway Collaboration to Ease Island Traffic

Denpasar. Bali Governor Wayan Koster welcomed Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno on Friday for a working visit that centered on a potential collaboration to develop a mass rapid transit (MRT) system on the resort island, drawing lessons from Jakarta’s successful implementation of its own urban rail system.

The meeting at the governor’s residence discussed Bali’s ongoing efforts to address traffic congestion and improve public mobility through a modern, rail-based transport network. The two leaders explored inter-provincial cooperation to help realize the long-anticipated project, which could be the first of its kind in Bali.

“We are actively studying and discussing the MRT initiative so we can move toward actual implementation in the coming years,” Governor Koster said after the meeting. He stressed the value of Jakarta’s MRT experience, particularly its partnerships with foreign entities, as a model for Bali’s approach.

“Jakarta has experience working with various stakeholders, and today we’re sharing those insights to better prepare our own MRT development tailored to Bali’s unique characteristics,” he added.

Advertisement

Bali’s cultural and environmental sensitivities pose distinctive challenges to infrastructure projects. Koster and Rano acknowledged the need to align construction plans with local customs and religious values, one reason the island is strongly considering underground tunnels over elevated tracks.

“There are areas where elevated lines simply aren’t acceptable due to local customs. So, we’re exploring the possibility of an underground MRT, even though it would require more time and investment,” said Rano Karno.

Rano, representing Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, encouraged Bali to bring in outside investment, given the scale and cost of the project. “Jakarta stands ready to assist. This is a massive infrastructure endeavor, and Bali shouldn’t shoulder it alone. In Jakarta, even the planning phase took two years,” he said.

As a next step, both provinces agreed to advance their memorandum of understanding (MoU) on MRT development. Jakarta’s full backing, Rano said, includes technical assistance and project planning insights.

The talks come as Bali pushes ahead with preliminary steps for its subway project. Last September, Bali’s regional enterprise Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ) appointed Indotek as the lead contractor for the Bali Urban Subway, in partnership with China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), the firm behind the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, and local builder Sinar Bali Bina Karya.

The project’s first phase will span 16 kilometers from Ngurah Rai International Airport to Cemagi, with key stops at Central Parkir Kuta, Seminyak, and Berawa. The subway, featuring 30-meter-deep tunnels and 1,435 mm standard gauge double tracks, is expected to cost as much as $20 billion (Rp 326 trillion).

Phase one is slated for completion in early 2028, with the entire project, divided into four stages, expected to be finished by 2031. The remaining phases will cover routes from the airport to Jimbaran, an expansion of the Central Parkir Kuta corridor, and a new line connecting Renon and Sukawati.

Read More: Bali Launches Investment Tender for Subway System Connecting Airport to Canggu

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: