Bali Police Advise Ramadan Travelers to Avoid Journeys on Nyepi Day

Denpasar. The Bali Police have advised travelers to avoid trips before and during Nyepi, the Hindu Day of Silence, which falls on March 29. This year, Nyepi coincides with the peak of the Ramadan exodus, when millions of Indonesian Muslims travel to their hometowns for Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Police Commissioner Ariasandy, head of the special traffic operations for the upcoming religious holidays, said major Hindu ceremonies will take place across Bali in the lead-up to Nyepi, particularly along the Denpasar-Gilimanuk route.

There will be numerous religious rituals, including Taur Kesanga, Pengerupukan, and the Ogoh-Ogoh parade, which are integral to welcoming Nyepi, he said.

Preparations for these ceremonies will begin on March 28 at 1:00 p.m., involving religious leaders and local residents. These activities are expected to occupy main roads and intersections, leading to traffic diversions and potential disruptions to security, public order, and transportation.

Traffic Restrictions and Alternative Routes

To minimize congestion, authorities have announced traffic restrictions for cargo vehicles.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on March 28, all cargo trucks and heavy vehicles will be prohibited from traveling from Denpasar to Gilimanuk. Truck operations will resume on March 30 at 6:00 a.m., after Nyepi concludes.

Arriving cargo trucks will be directed to designated parking areas, including Kargo Uma Ayar, Mengwi Terminal, Tabanan Terminal, and Kaliakah Terminal.

Roadblocks for traffic from Buleleng will be set up at Celukan Bawang Port and Labuan Lalang Port. For travelers passing through Bali on March 29, designated rest areas will be available at police stations, mosques, and transport terminals in Jembrana Regency.

Ferry operations between Bali and East Java will be temporarily suspended during Nyepi:

Ketapang Port (Banyuwangi, East Java) will halt ferry departures at 5:00 p.m. on March 28.

Gilimanuk Port (Jembrana, Bali) will suspend ferry services at 5:00 a.m. on March 29.

Police urge travelers to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid disruptions and respect the religious observances taking place across the resort island.

