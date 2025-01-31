Bali Police Bust Online Scam Ring Tied to Cambodia and US

Denpasar. The Bali Police have uncovered and dismantled a major international online fraud syndicate, arresting 38 suspects from five locations across Denpasar.

The group, believed to be operating under the direction of a handler based in Cambodia, used fake profiles of women with fake personal information to deceive victims into providing sensitive data. The suspects lured targets through messaging platforms, eventually steering them to Telegram links managed by a contact known as "VV."

The operation began following a tip received on June 9 about suspicious activity at a residence on Jl. Nusa Kambangan. Police raided the location and found nine individuals using ten computers to conduct online scams. Interrogation of the suspects revealed that they were paid one dollar per data entry, with instructions to target foreign nationals, particularly US citizens, using fake chats and phishing links.

Further investigation led police to four more houses in Denpasar, where they arrested 29 additional suspects and seized evidence related to the ongoing fraud. Authorities said the syndicate began operations in Tabanan with five core members before expanding across the region by recruiting more individuals and setting up makeshift offices.

According to Commissioner Ranefli Dian Candra, head of the Bali Police Cyber Crime Directorate, the network is backed by operatives in the United States and Cambodia, while those stationed in Bali were tasked with identifying and approaching potential victims.

The suspects will be charged under Indonesia’s Information and Electronic Transactions Law. If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to Rp 12 billion.

Bali Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya reminded the public to stay alert and act wisely when using digital platforms. He urged people to avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown parties, to ignore suspicious messages, and to always use trusted online services.

Authorities are continuing to coordinate with international law enforcement to locate the masterminds and trace the network’s wider reach.

