Bali Police, Interpol Hunt Russian Gang Behind Kidnapping and Robbery of Ukrainian National

Sopian Hadi
January 31, 2025 | 6:33 pm
Bali Police Public Relations Chief, Commissioner Ariasandy, provides a statement regarding the arrest of one suspect involved in the robbery and kidnapping of a Ukrainian national, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Beroitasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
Bali Police Public Relations Chief, Commissioner Ariasandy, provides a statement regarding the arrest of one suspect involved in the robbery and kidnapping of a Ukrainian national, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Beroitasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)

Bali. The Bali Police are collaborating with Interpol to track down eight suspects involved in the robbery and kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Igor Iermakov.

"We have coordinated with the National Police International Relations Division and Interpol in case these individuals have left Indonesia. They are all targets we are currently searching for," said Bali Police Spokesman Ariasandy, in Denpasar on Friday.

At present, one suspect, identified as KA, a Russian national, has been arrested while attempting to board a flight to Dubai at Ngurah Rai International Airport. Police believe this arrest could lead to further clues about the remaining suspects.

"We are still investigating to determine if the others are still in Indonesia. Hopefully, the information from this arrest will help us identify the other eight individuals," Ariasandy added.

The police are continuing to follow up on the victim’s information regarding the suspects’ identities and nationalities. The Bali Police have also coordinated with the consulates of the suspects' countries for further assistance. However, this effort has faced difficulties. Despite two summonses, the police have yet to receive any response from the suspects.

"We’ve summoned them twice, but the second summon was unanswered. We will now intensify our search efforts," Ariasandy said.

Earlier, a Ukrainian national, identified as II, was reportedly robbed by nine Russian nationals. The incident occurred when the victim was allegedly held captive in a villa in Jimbaran Village, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, on Sunday.

The perpetrators confiscated the victim's phone and demanded a cryptocurrency transfer worth Rp 3.5 billion to an account linked to the suspects. It is believed the victim managed to escape and report the crime to the police.

The victim sustained injuries to his right ear, both wrists, and left hand, as well as bruising to his left eye, back of the head, right side of the waist.

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aceh, No Tsunami Threat but Residents on Edge
News 19 minutes ago

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aceh, No Tsunami Threat but Residents on Edge

 A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, triggering panic among residents still traumatized by the 2004 tsunami.
