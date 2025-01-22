Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report

Denpasar. Two police officers in Bali are under investigation after allegedly charging a Colombian tourist, identified as SGH, Rp 200,000 ($13) in exchange for filing a loss report for her stolen iPhone 14.

The incident came to light after a TikTok video by user @balibacks went viral, showing the tourist’s ordeal. SGH had approached the police at the Integrated Police Service Center (SPKT) to report the theft of her phone, which occurred on Jalan Uluwatu, Jimbaran. However, because the theft took place outside the jurisdiction of the Kuta Police, she was advised to file the report with the South Kuta Police.

SGH refused, citing time constraints as she was preparing to leave Indonesia and urgently needed the report for insurance in her home country. The two SPKT officers agreed to assist her but allegedly requested Rp 200,000 for "administrative fees," which the tourist paid. A loss report was subsequently issued, falsely listing Jalan Legian, Kuta, as the location of the theft.

In response to the incident, Bali Police spokesperson Ariasandy said on Tuesday, that the Internal Affairs Division is now investigating the officers involved for potential violations of the Police Code of Ethics.

"The two officers are currently undergoing examination and will be placed in a special detention facility at the internal affairs division. Preliminary evidence indicates they violated police regulation which mandates that police personnel exercise their duties proportionally," Kombes Ariasandy said.

He said that if the officers are found guilty, they could face severe disciplinary action, including demotion or dishonorable discharge.

“We will not tolerate any behavior that tarnishes the image of the police. If proven guilty, appropriate sanctions will be applied,” Ariasandy concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: