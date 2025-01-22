Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report

Sopian Hadi
January 22, 2025 | 10:18 am
SHARE
Bali Police Internal Affairs Division interrogates two officers from Kuta Police Station accused of accepting Rp 200,000 from a Colombian tourist for filing a loss report, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
Bali Police Internal Affairs Division interrogates two officers from Kuta Police Station accused of accepting Rp 200,000 from a Colombian tourist for filing a loss report, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)

Denpasar. Two police officers in Bali are under investigation after allegedly charging a Colombian tourist, identified as SGH, Rp 200,000 ($13) in exchange for filing a loss report for her stolen iPhone 14.

The incident came to light after a TikTok video by user @balibacks went viral, showing the tourist’s ordeal. SGH had approached the police at the Integrated Police Service Center (SPKT) to report the theft of her phone, which occurred on Jalan Uluwatu, Jimbaran. However, because the theft took place outside the jurisdiction of the Kuta Police, she was advised to file the report with the South Kuta Police.

SGH refused, citing time constraints as she was preparing to leave Indonesia and urgently needed the report for insurance in her home country. The two SPKT officers agreed to assist her but allegedly requested Rp 200,000 for "administrative fees," which the tourist paid. A loss report was subsequently issued, falsely listing Jalan Legian, Kuta, as the location of the theft.

In response to the incident, Bali Police spokesperson Ariasandy said on Tuesday, that the Internal Affairs Division is now investigating the officers involved for potential violations of the Police Code of Ethics.

"The two officers are currently undergoing examination and will be placed in a special detention facility at the internal affairs division. Preliminary evidence indicates they violated police regulation which mandates that police personnel exercise their duties proportionally," Kombes Ariasandy said.

He said that if the officers are found guilty, they could face severe disciplinary action, including demotion or dishonorable discharge.

“We will not tolerate any behavior that tarnishes the image of the police. If proven guilty, appropriate sanctions will be applied,” Ariasandy concluded.

Tags:
#Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report
News 34 minutes ago

Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report

 Bali police are investigating two officers accused of charging a Colombian tourist Rp 200,000 for filing a stolen phone report.
‘The Daddies’ Hendra-Ahsan to Run Badminton Court Business After Retiring
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

‘The Daddies’ Hendra-Ahsan to Run Badminton Court Business After Retiring

 Badminton legends Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan will soon become business partners for a badminton court facility in BSD.
22 States Sue to Stop Trump's Order Blocking Birthright Citizenship
News 7 hours ago

22 States Sue to Stop Trump's Order Blocking Birthright Citizenship

 “The president cannot, with a stroke of a pen, write the 14th Amendment out of existence, period,” NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin said.
Online Borrowers Must Be at Least 18 with Regular Income, Says OJK
Business 7 hours ago

Online Borrowers Must Be at Least 18 with Regular Income, Says OJK

 One of the most common forms of credit taken by younger borrowers is the "buy now, pay later" scheme offered by many e-commerce platforms.
Polytron to Enter Electric Car Market with Foreign Partner
Business 11 hours ago

Polytron to Enter Electric Car Market with Foreign Partner

 Polytron also plans to release new electric scooter models, building on the success of its current offerings, such as the Fox S and Fox 500.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
3
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
4
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
5
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED