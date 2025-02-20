Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case

Sopian Hadi
February 20, 2025 | 4:41 pm
Bali Police hold a press conference regarding the brawl between Finns Beach security personnel and a foreign national, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
Denpasar. Bali Police have named eight security guards from Finns Beach as suspects in a brawl involving Australian national on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

During a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Bali Police Headquarters, authorities presented the suspects and confirmed that the investigation was being handled professionally. Police said they are addressing reports from both parties—security personnel and the foreign national—impartially.

Following a case review, investigators determined that eight security guards were involved, with four playing a minor role. Meanwhile, the Australian national has also been named a suspect based on the security team's report.

Bali Police Criminal Investigation Director Gede Adi Mulyawarman said the investigation will continue.

“For now, investigators are conducting a professional inquiry. So far, no request for restorative justice has been submitted by either party, so the legal process remains ongoing,” he said.

Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya said this case serves as a lesson for all parties, particularly foreign visitors, in maintaining Bali’s tourism reputation.

“This is something we want to prevent. Two weeks ago, I coordinated with foreign consulates to remind their citizens about Indonesian regulations before entering the country. These rules have been in place for a long time. Visitors must behave as good guests, and if they violate the law, we will take firm action,” he said.

The altercation between the security personnel and the Australian national went viral on social media. Both parties filed police reports for assault, which took place outside the Finns Beach area. The suspects remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

#Tourism
