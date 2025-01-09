Bali Police Pursue Ride-Hailing Driver in Sexual Assault on Chinese Tourist

Bali. Bali Police are actively pursuing a ride-hailing motorcycle driver accused of sexually assaulting a Chinese tourist in the early hours of New Year’s Eve 2024.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman identified as YA, was attacked while attempting to return to her villa after celebrating the New Year at Nyangnyang Beach, Uluwatu.

Head of Public Relations for Bali Police, Jansen Avitus Panjatan, condemned the incident, stating it tarnishes Bali’s image as a tourist destination.

“This incident greatly tarnishes Bali's tourism image, and we hope the perpetrator can be apprehended soon,” Jansen said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred after the victim accepted a ride from the suspect, who was wearing a green jacket and helmet. Instead of heading to her villa, the driver diverted to a secluded area.

Sensing danger, she tried to contact a friend, but the driver snatched her phone, strangled her, and threw her to the ground. Despite resisting, the victim suffered injuries, including abrasions on her neck, hands, and legs, and a hoarse voice from the assault.

