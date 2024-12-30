Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali

Antara
December 30, 2024 | 9:11 pm
A Mexican national, one of the four individuals linked to the shooting of Turan Mehmet, a Turkish national in Bali, being escorted by the police on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Emha Muhyiddin)
Denpasar. US citizens were the most frequent foreign offenders in Bali in 2024, with 34 Americans implicated in crimes ranging from drug offenses to general criminal acts, Bali Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya said Monday.

The year-end police report revealed that 226 foreign nationals were apprehended for crimes in Bali throughout 2024, marking an increase from 194 cases in 2023. The offenses spanned general crimes, cybercrimes, narcotics violations, and other specific offenses.

"Of the 226 foreign offenders recorded in 2024, 14 US citizens were involved in general crimes, while the remaining 20 were linked to narcotics-related offenses," Daniel said during a press conference in Denpasar.

Australians followed as the second-largest group, with 32 offenders. Seventeen Australians were involved in general crimes such as theft and assault, while the rest were tied to drug trafficking. Russians ranked third, with 28 offenders, 20 of whom were implicated in general crimes and the rest in drug-related cases.

Other notable offenders included 25 Britons, 12 Germans, and three Filipinos, the latter linked to cybercrimes.

The Bali Police chief also reported that 228 foreign nationals fell victim to crimes in Bali in 2024, with theft being the most reported offense, accounting for 41 cases.

"While foreign nationals contribute to Bali's economy, their involvement in various crimes disrupts local society and requires special attention from law enforcement," Daniel said.

He added that the crime statistics handled by the police did not include cases managed by immigration authorities, the Bali Provincial Narcotics Agency (BNN), or other investigative bodies.

 

#Crime
