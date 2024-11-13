Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout

Denpasar. Electricity across the Indonesian island of Bali has been fully restored following a major blackout that began late Friday afternoon, affecting homes, businesses, and the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

State-owned utility PLN confirmed that power was completely restored by 3:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, less than 12 hours after the outage started around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo led the recovery operation on the ground and said hundreds of personnel were immediately deployed to address the disruption. Teams remain on standby to ensure a stable power supply to critical locations such as hospitals, airports, ports, and public activity centers.

“All of our personnel are still on high alert to ensure reliability across Bali,” Darmawan said in a statement. “We are committed to strengthening the system and ensuring uninterrupted power supply for all customers.”

He apologized for the widespread disruption and appreciated the patience and understanding of affected residents and businesses. Preliminary findings indicate the blackout was triggered by a malfunction in the undersea transmission cable connecting Java and Bali, although a full investigation is ongoing. PLN has ruled out cyberattacks or other external threats as causes.

The blackout caused significant disruption across Bali, particularly in tourism-heavy areas like Nusa Dua. Businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and shops, were forced to shut down operations temporarily. Transportation services were affected, with traffic snarled due to non-functioning signals and digital payment systems rendered unusable.

At I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, power supply from PLN was restored by 5:12 p.m. local time, about an hour after the initial outage. According to the airport’s General Manager Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, emergency generators functioned optimally during the blackout, thanks to sufficient fuel reserves, allowing flight operations to continue with minimal disruption.

"Since 5:12 p.m., power supply from PLN at the airport has returned to normal and is functioning well," Ahmad said in a statement from Denpasar.

As of Saturday morning, all flight arrivals and departures at the airport were operating as usual.

PLN is continuing to stabilize the power grid and assess any lasting impacts from the blackout.

