Bali Records 15 Foreign Tourist Deaths in 2024 Due to Landslide and Accidents

December 13, 2024 | 10:27 pm
An Italian tourist, Zicari Giancarlo, 49, tragically died after falling from a cliff while taking a selfie with his girlfriend at the Vila Gajah Mas waterfall in Banjar Baturiti Kelod, Baturiti District, Tabanan Regency, Bali, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 (Antara)
Denpasar. At least 15 foreign nationals have died in Bali this year due to various incidents, including accidents and unexpected events, according to data from the Denpasar Immigration Office.

Among the tragedies was a fatal tree collapse in the popular Monkey Forest in Ubud on Tuesday, killing two foreign tourists. Initial reports confirmed that F. Justine Christine, 32, from France, and Kim Hyoeun, 42, from South Korea, were struck by the fallen tree.

Kim's family requested that her remains be cremated in Bali, a request that was confirmed during a meeting with Bali's Tourism Office on Friday, December 13. The family, which included five members, will take her ashes back to South Korea after the cremation. The Bali Tourism Office and the Monkey Forest have coordinated with local authorities and a crematorium to fulfill the family’s wishes.

"The family has asked for the cremation. Afterward, they will return to South Korea with her ashes," said I Wayan Gede Sedana Putra, head of the Gianyar Tourism Office, Friday.

Officers from Ubud Police, Gianyar's Disaster Mitigation Agency, and Monkey Forest staff secure the area where a fallen tree claimed the lives of two foreign tourists and injured three others. (Photo: Gianyar Police)

In other incidents, Nilesh Mukhi, 59, a tourist from India, was reported missing after being swept away by waves at Billabong Beach in Nusa Penida on Oct. 16. His body was discovered the following day.

Other fatalities included Craig Stewart, 56, an Australian tourist who drowned on Oct. 18 while attempting to rescue a German tourist at Balian Beach in Tabanan. In August, 51-year-old Edward, an American, was found dead near the cliffs of Bingin Beach in Badung, and Wang Suxue, 51, from China, died while snorkeling at Manta Point in Nusa Penida on September 25.

Additionally, Sebastiano, 23, from the United States, was found dead from suspected drowning at Villa Kajane Beach in Karangasem on Aug. 10, while an Italian tourist fell to his death at Villa Gajah Mas waterfall in Tabanan on August 4.

In another tragic event, two tourists, 47-year-old Angelina Smith from Australia and her partner, 50-year-old Luciano Kross from the Netherlands, were killed when heavy rain triggered a landslide that swept away their villa in Jatiluwih, Tabanan. The landslide occurred on March 14, in an area that had been experiencing intense rainfall.

These incidents, along with the death of a 14-year-old tourist from Uzbekistan who was swept away by strong currents at Kuta Beach on Jan. 4, underscore the potential risks faced by visitors to Bali, especially in the island's popular tourist areas.

