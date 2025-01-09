Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff

Badung. A joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung, Bali, on Thursday. Witnesses reported spotting a body lying face down on the rocks below the cliff.

“The initial information was received by the Denpasar Search and Rescue office around 10:20 a.m. Bali time from Badung’s Balawista tourism post. Due to the extreme conditions, they requested our assistance for the evacuation. The cliff’s height is estimated to be around 68 meters above sea level,” said I Nyoman Sidakarya, head of Bali’s Search and Rescue Agency.

After approximately 90 minutes of careful descent using ropes, the victim was successfully brought up to safety by 1:25 p.m. The body remains unidentified, though it is believed to be a foreign woman.

“The victim was wearing a black bikini and had visible open wounds on her body, with a suspected fractured right leg,” Sidakarya added during an interview at the scene.

Before deploying personnel, the team used a thermal drone to observe the terrain and confirm the position of the body. Once confirmed, a team member was lowered carefully to retrieve the victim.

The SAR team rushed to reach the body before the rising tide made the situation more dangerous, as there was a concern the body could be swept away by the waves, complicating the evacuation. The body was then transported to Prof. Ngoerah Hospital in Denpasar.

