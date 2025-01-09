Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff

Sopian Hadi
January 9, 2025 | 4:04 pm
SHARE
A joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung, Bali, on Thursday, Jan, 9, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
A joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung, Bali, on Thursday, Jan, 9, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)

Badung. A joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung, Bali, on Thursday. Witnesses reported spotting a body lying face down on the rocks below the cliff.

“The initial information was received by the Denpasar Search and Rescue office around 10:20 a.m. Bali time from Badung’s Balawista tourism post. Due to the extreme conditions, they requested our assistance for the evacuation. The cliff’s height is estimated to be around 68 meters above sea level,” said I Nyoman Sidakarya, head of Bali’s Search and Rescue Agency.

After approximately 90 minutes of careful descent using ropes, the victim was successfully brought up to safety by 1:25 p.m. The body remains unidentified, though it is believed to be a foreign woman.

“The victim was wearing a black bikini and had visible open wounds on her body, with a suspected fractured right leg,” Sidakarya added during an interview at the scene.

Before deploying personnel, the team used a thermal drone to observe the terrain and confirm the position of the body. Once confirmed, a team member was lowered carefully to retrieve the victim.

The SAR team rushed to reach the body before the rising tide made the situation more dangerous, as there was a concern the body could be swept away by the waves, complicating the evacuation. The body was then transported to Prof. Ngoerah Hospital in Denpasar.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff
News 2 hours ago

Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff

 A joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung, Bali, on Thursday.
Pramono Anung, Rano Karno Officially Declared Jakarta’s Governor and Deputy for 2025-2030
News 2 hours ago

Pramono Anung, Rano Karno Officially Declared Jakarta’s Governor and Deputy for 2025-2030

 KPU Jakarta officially named Pramono Anung and Rano Karno as the elected governor and deputy governor.
éL Hotel Group Marks 12th Anniversary, Reflecting on Pandemic Challenges and Future Growth
Special Updates 3 hours ago

éL Hotel Group Marks 12th Anniversary, Reflecting on Pandemic Challenges and Future Growth

 Founder Enggartiasto Lukita highlights the group’s contributions to job creation and its continued commitment to excellence
‘Indonesia is Too Big to Lean on Any Country’: Luhut Defends BRICS Membership
News 3 hours ago

‘Indonesia is Too Big to Lean on Any Country’: Luhut Defends BRICS Membership

 Luhut says that Indonesia can enjoy a bigger market for its exports by joining the BRICS alliance.
Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton Among Celebrities Who Lost Homes in Los Angeles Fires
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton Among Celebrities Who Lost Homes in Los Angeles Fires

 Wildfires raging in and around Los Angeles have destroyed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
1
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
2
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
3
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
4
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
5
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED