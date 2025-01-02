Bali Singaraja Immigration Deports 30 Foreign Nationals in 2024

Balipuspa News
January 2, 2025 | 12:43 pm
SHARE
Foreign tourists visit Batu Bolong beach in Badung, Bali, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)
Foreign tourists visit Batu Bolong beach in Badung, Bali, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)

Bali. The Singaraja Class II Immigration Office in Bali deported a total of 30 foreign nationals in 2024, a significant increase from the 17 deported in 2023.

Hendra Setiawan, Head of the Singaraja Immigration Office, said the deportations were due to actions that disrupted public order and abuse of stay permits to work in Bali.

Hendra said that most of the deported foreign nationals violated immigration regulations in the areas covered by the Singaraja Immigration Office, including the regencies of Jembrana, Buleleng, and Karangasem.

The majority of those deported came from China and Germany, with four people each. There were also three from Russia, and two each from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Serbia. Additionally, one person each came from Argentina, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Japan, Malaysia, Romania, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

“For instance, some refused to pay for salon services, engaged in excessive drinking, and slept in random places. Some also became ill and lacked a sponsor to cover their hospital costs,” he said.

Other violations included using visitor visas for activities such as working, becoming a yoga instructor, opening a spa business, managing accommodations, working as a diving instructor, and offering fishing tours.

“Additionally, three foreign nationals were deported after being released from prison following sentences for general offenses,” he added.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign nationals arriving in Bali continues to rise. Data from the Immigration Checkpoint at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport shows a notable increase in foreign arrivals between January and August of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

In 2023, 3,641,896 foreign nationals arrived. In 2024, that number increased to 4,465,685, representing a 22.62 percent increase, or an additional 823,789 foreign nationals.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling
News 10 minutes ago

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling

 Article 222 of the General Elections Law has long been criticized for limiting citizens’ opportunities to run for the presidency.
From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT
Business 47 minutes ago

From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT

 Popular digital services such as Spotify and Google Play Store should have not been subject to the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT).
17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia
News 3 hours ago

17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia

 The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is assisting a 17-year-old Aceh girl, suspected of being a victim of human trafficking in Malaysia.
Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch
News 3 hours ago

Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch

 The MSME actors are complaining that the government has not yet held socialization regarding the free nutritious meal program
Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions

 Many of these campaigns also focused on promoting sales of domestic goods.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
3
The Foreign Investors Who Invested in Indonesia in 2024
4
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
5
150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED