Bali Singaraja Immigration Deports 30 Foreign Nationals in 2024

Bali. The Singaraja Class II Immigration Office in Bali deported a total of 30 foreign nationals in 2024, a significant increase from the 17 deported in 2023.

Hendra Setiawan, Head of the Singaraja Immigration Office, said the deportations were due to actions that disrupted public order and abuse of stay permits to work in Bali.

Hendra said that most of the deported foreign nationals violated immigration regulations in the areas covered by the Singaraja Immigration Office, including the regencies of Jembrana, Buleleng, and Karangasem.

The majority of those deported came from China and Germany, with four people each. There were also three from Russia, and two each from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Serbia. Additionally, one person each came from Argentina, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Japan, Malaysia, Romania, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

“For instance, some refused to pay for salon services, engaged in excessive drinking, and slept in random places. Some also became ill and lacked a sponsor to cover their hospital costs,” he said.

Other violations included using visitor visas for activities such as working, becoming a yoga instructor, opening a spa business, managing accommodations, working as a diving instructor, and offering fishing tours.

“Additionally, three foreign nationals were deported after being released from prison following sentences for general offenses,” he added.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign nationals arriving in Bali continues to rise. Data from the Immigration Checkpoint at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport shows a notable increase in foreign arrivals between January and August of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

In 2023, 3,641,896 foreign nationals arrived. In 2024, that number increased to 4,465,685, representing a 22.62 percent increase, or an additional 823,789 foreign nationals.

