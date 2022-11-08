Bali to Restrict Flights ahead of G20 Summit

A plane takes off from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali. (Antara Photo)

Denpasar. Bali airport will reduce operation time for all flights from November 12-18 to increase safety and provide room to aircraft carrying world leaders and other VVIP guests during the upcoming G20 Summit.

At least 18 heads of state and government from UK’s newly-elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to US President Joe Biden have confirmed attendance at the Summit on the 15th and 16th.

Prior to the two-day summit, global business leaders including world’s richest man Elon Musk will convene in the so-called B20 Summit on the resort island.

Commercial aircraft will be banned from staying overnight at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport from the 12th, the airport’s general manager Handy Heryudhitiawan said.

From November 14, the airport will operate between 00:00 and 02:00 a.m. local time (GMT+8 hours) and between 01:00 p.m. and 09:00 p.m.

On the 17th, when world leaders are scheduled to leave the resort island, flights are open from 12:00 p.m. – 07:00 p.m.

“We need to make this adjustment to ensure the security, safety, and smoothness of flights carrying heads of state, VVIP guests, and military personnel … during the G20 Summit,” Handy said.

He added that the limited operation time will prioritize government and chartered or private aircraft carrying world leaders and G20 delegations.

Civil Aviation Director General Nur Isnin Istiartono said some commercial flights to Bali during the limited operation period may follow different routes to nearby airports in cities like Lombok, Surabaya, or Makassar.