Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1

Antara
April 29, 2025 | 1:04 pm
A foreign tourist walks alongside a beach in Bali on May 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)
A foreign tourist walks alongside a beach in Bali on May 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Jakarta. Weather agency BMKG in Denpasar has issued an early warning for potentially hazardous weather across Bali, including heightened wind speeds and waves reaching up to 2.5 meters in some areas. The public is also being cautioned about the risk of heavy rainfall during the ongoing seasonal transition.

"Residents should avoid open areas such as rice fields during rain and thunderstorms," said Cahyo Nugroho, Head of the BMKG Regional III Center, during a briefing on Tuesday.

From April 29 to May 1, the general weather in Bali is expected to be cloudy, with intermittent light rain across the island. Winds are forecast to blow from the east-southeast at speeds reaching 30 kilometers per hour.

Wave heights are forecasted to reach up to 2.5 meters in the southern waters of Bali, 2.5 meters in the Lombok Strait, 2 meters in the Bali Strait, and up to 1.5 meters in the northern waters of Bali. These weather conditions are influenced by sea surface temperatures in Bali ranging between 28–30 degrees Celsius and the concentration of moist air mass from the surface up to 3,000 meters.

Read More:
Nuanu: A Bali Tourism Project with $70 Million Investment Opportunities

Cahyo warned that such weather conditions pose serious risks to maritime operations. He advised fishermen using small boats to avoid going out to sea when wind speeds exceed 15 knots (27 km/h) and wave heights surpass 1.25 meters.

Similarly, barge operators should be cautious when wind speeds exceed 16 knots and waves rise above 1.5 meters. For ferry operators, the BMKG recommends extra vigilance when wind speeds reach over 21 knots and waves exceed 2.5 meters.

In addition to safety measures, the agency is encouraging the public and farmers to begin storing water for agricultural use in anticipation of the upcoming dry season. This includes optimizing irrigation, water reservoirs, and conservation efforts to secure future water availability for farming.

The BMKG will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as needed.

