Bali Zoo Elephant Molly Found Dead After Being Swept by River in Bali

Bali. A female elephant named Molly, raised by Bali Zoo, was found dead after being swept away by river currents on Monday afternoon.

According to Bali Zoo security officers, Molly was swept away while crossing a river, typically used as a route to the holding area. The river's increased flow, caused by heavy rainfall, knocked Molly off balance.

A search was conducted on Monday night, but the elephant had not been found. The search resumed on Tuesday morning.

Molly was later discovered in the Tukad Cengcegan river area, Banjar Tegal, Guwang Village, Sukawati District. She was found dead with her trunk lodged in a rock.

The carcass was evacuated to a safe location by the Bali Zoo crew, the Gianyar Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), and Sukawati Police Station security.

Robby Sukmawa, a member of the Gianyar BKSDA team, said the approximately 2.5-ton elephant would be transported to Bali Zoo Banjar Apuan, Singapadu Village, Sukawati District, Gianyar Regency.

"The search and evacuation process for Molly went smoothly thanks to the cooperation between the Bali Zoo crew, the local community, and Sukawati Police Station security," he told Beritabali.com, a member of the B-Universe media network.

