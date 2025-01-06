Balikpapan to Waive Tuition Fees for Private Junior High Schools

Balikpapan. Balikpapan has become the first city in East Kalimantan Province to respond to the Constitutional Court's ruling, which mandates both central and regional governments to provide free education at public and private schools from elementary to junior high school levels.

Through the Department of Education and Culture, the Balikpapan City Government will waive education fees for junior high school students at 13 private schools. This groundbreaking policy will take effect in the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Secretary of the Balikpapan Department of Education and Culture, Ganung Pratikno, said this decision reflects the city government's commitment to ensuring equal access to quality education for all children in Balikpapan, regardless of financial constraints.

Each partner school will accept a number of new students, with a total capacity of up to 600 students.

"The Department of Education is collaborating with 13 private schools for the 2025 school admissions selection process. This is a strategy to expand student capacity and ensure equal access to education at no cost," he explained.

According to him, the government has allocated a subsidy fund of over Rp 3 billion. This funding covers operational assistance and entrance fees for students who pass the selection process. The funds will be transferred directly to the educational institutions’ accounts. In the future, once partnerships with banks are established and a student card system is implemented, the assistance can be used directly by students at their respective schools.

Additionally, students accepted into the partner private schools will receive facilities equivalent to those provided at public schools, including uniforms and other learning supplies.

“All services received by students in public schools will also be available to those attending partner private schools, so there will be no difference in treatment,” he added.

The 13 partner schools are located in various areas across Balikpapan, as follows:

North Balikpapan: SMPN PGRI 4 and SMP Wiyata Mandala South Balikpapan: SMP Plus Nurul Khaerat West Balikpapan: SMP PGRI 7, SMP Al Ula, SMPIT As’sadiyah Manuntung, and MTs Ibnu Khaldun Central Balikpapan: SMP PGRI 2, SMP Sabilal Muhtadin, and MTs Sabilal Muhtadin Balikpapan Kota (City Center): SMP YPI, SMP Sinar Pancasila, and SMP Al Hasan

