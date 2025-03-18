Balikpapan-Nusantara Toll Road to Open for Limited Use During Eid 2025

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
March 18, 2025 | 11:04 am
The Balikpapan-IKN Toll Road, which is connected to the Pulau Balang Bridge. (Beritasatu.com/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)
Balikpapan. The Balikpapan-Nusantara Capital City Toll Road, connected to the Pulau Balang Bridge, is ready to be operational for the 2025 Eid homecoming season. However, this toll road will only be open in one direction, from Nusantara towards Balikpapan City.

The National Road Implementation Center (BBPJN) of East Kalimantan, along with the Directorate General of Highways at the Public Works Ministry, has conducted monitoring and evaluation to ensure the readiness of this route.

Currently, the construction of the Pulau Balang Bridge, which is part of this toll road, is nearly 100 percent complete. Based on the evaluation results, the route has been declared safe to be used as an alternative homecoming route for Eid 2025.

"Currently, the Pulau Balang Bridge is passable for vehicles, but only on the right lane, which is from IKN towards Balikpapan," said Hendro Satrio, Head of National Road Implementation Center.

Meanwhile, the section from Balikpapan to Nusantara remains under construction, with scaffolding still in place, making it unsuitable for Eid travel.

The final decision on whether the toll road will serve as a homecoming route is pending approval from the Directorate General of Highways. If approved, traffic will follow a limited one-way alternating system, allowing vehicles to travel from Nusantara to Balikpapan at designated times.

The operation of the toll road is expected to help ease congestion and improve traffic flow between East and South Kalimantan during the Eid season

#Infrastructure
