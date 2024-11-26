Bali's Hidden Crisis: Paradise Island Records Highest Suicide Rate in Indonesia

Denpasar. Underneath its beautiful landscape, Bali is grappling with a mental health crisis, recording the highest suicide rate in Indonesia.

According to data from the Indonesian National Police's Criminal Information Center (Pusiknas Polri), Bali recorded a suicide rate of 3.07 per 100,000 people in 2023, far surpassing any other province in the country. The figure translates to 135 reported cases of suicide in the tropical paradise, which has a population of approximately 4.3 million.

In comparison, Yogyakarta, known as the city of students, ranked second with a rate of 1.58, followed closely by Bengkulu at 1.53. At the other end of the spectrum, Aceh, the only province that implements Sharia law, reported the lowest rate at 0.02.

Experts suggest that a mix of factors contributes to this crisis. Dr. I Gusti Rai Putra Wiguna, Chair of the Indonesian Psychiatric Association (PDSKJI) Denpasar Chapter, pointed to mental health issues, socio-economic pressures, and cultural factors as underlying causes. Vulnerable groups include adolescents, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and survivors of mental or chronic physical illnesses.

Advertisement

“Bali has the highest prevalence of severe mental disorders in Indonesia, as reported in the 2018 Basic Health Research (Riskesdas) survey. Yet, less than half of the affected individuals regularly seek treatment,” Dr. Wiguna told Beritabali.com.

Adding to the complexity of the issue, Bali is among the top 10 provinces in Indonesia for drug abuse and illicit online gambling funds, according to data from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the anti-money laundering agency PPATK.

To combat this crisis, the Udayana University Alumni Association (Ikayana) has urged the government to draft regional regulations addressing suicide prevention and intervention. These measures would encompass integrated public services, improved mental health support, and better funding for suicide-related cases, which are currently not covered by Indonesia’s national health insurance program.



"We need an integrated system for suicide prevention that includes promotive, preventive, crisis intervention, curative, and rehabilitative actions. This must involve all stakeholders—government agencies, hospitals, health organizations, and suicide helplines—working under a unified, non-stigmatizing digital platform," Ida Bagus Rai Dharmawijaya Mantra, a Bali representative in the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) and Chair of Ikayana, said on Monday.

Ikayana’s community service coordinator, Dr. A.A. Istri Mira Yudiani, echoed this sentiment, calling for innovative regulations to ensure structured funding for mental health services.

“This isn’t just a health issue; it’s a societal one that demands serious attention,” Dr. Yudiani said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or crisis, please reach out for help at Into the Light Indonesia.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: