Bandung. Bandung Mayor Oded Muhammad Danial died from a suspected heart attack while attending the Friday prayer at Mujahidin Mosque in the West Java capital. He is 59 years old.

He was scheduled to deliver a sermon but suddenly collapsed as he walked onto the stage. Oden was rushed to the nearby Muhammadiyah Hospital in the city where he was declared dead.

Hospital Director Kautsar Boesoiri said the mayor was already dead upon arrival based on the preliminary diagnosis.

"He was on oxygen when arriving at the ICU on an ambulance at 11:45,” Kautsar said.

"During the examination, the pulse was not palpable and his pupils dilated as signs that he had already died. It was possibly caused by a heart attack,” he added.

Despite those signs, the ICU team attempted to kickstart the stopped heart by cardiopulmonary resuscitation but without success. The mayor was declared dead at 11:55 local time.

The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician had worked at state-run aerospace industry Dirgantara Indonesia in 1983-1999 before choosing the path into politics.

He was elected as city councilor for two terms in 2004-13 and then became a running mate for Ridwan Kamil who won the mayoral election later in 2013.

The pair was re-elected for another term and Oded himself became the mayor in 2018 after Ridwan won the West Java gubernatorial election.

He is survived by his wife Siti Muntamah and seven daughters.

