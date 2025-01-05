Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist

Bandung. Police in Bandung, West Java, have arrested three teenagers accused of sexually harassing a female tourist from Singapore on Braga Street.

The arrests came after the tourist shared her ordeal on social media, claiming she was stalked and inappropriately touched during the incident.

Two of the suspects are minors, meaning they are under 17 years old.

“We have arrested three suspects identified by their initials RF, RM, and MCA,” Bandung Metropolitan Police Chief Budi Sartono said on Saturday. The suspects were arrested in the Cimaung area on Friday.

"Based on their statements, the suspects admitted to having an encounter with the victim,” Budi said.

The incident allegedly happened on December 29 when the teenagers were heading to a football match and encountered the woman. RF reportedly admitted to making inappropriate gestures and touching the victim, while the other two suspects denied involvement, according to the police.

Efforts to contact the Singaporean tourist through the Singaporean Embassy in Jakarta were initially unsuccessful. However, investigators managed to communicate with her via email.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, responded positively and expressed full trust in the Bandung Police to handle the case, Budi added.



SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: