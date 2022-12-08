Bandung Suicide Bomber Used Nail-Laden Cooker Bomb: Police

A photo montage of suicide bomber Agus Sujatno and the scene at Astana Anyar police station in Bandung after the explosion on December 7, 2022. (BeritaSatu)

Bandung. The suicide bomber who blew himself up at a police station in the West Java capital of Bandung had used explosive materials and nails inserted into a cooker during the attack, police said on Thursday.

The attack killed an officer and injured seven others during a morning roll call at Astana Anyar police station a day earlier.

Advertisement

“The improvised explosive device, also known as a pressure cooker bomb, was laden with nails. It used a 9-volt battery as a detonator,” West Java Polie’s mobile brigade commander Chief Comr. Yuri Karsono said in Bandung.

The suicide bomber was identified as Agus Sujatno, a suspected member of the shadowy terror group Jemaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD) who last year was released from prison after serving his term for another terrorism case.

He was arrested in 2017 for possessing cooker bombs and plotting attacks in West Java and was later sentenced to four years in prison.

National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) Chairman Boy Rafli Amar said a manhunt has been launched for other suspects who have allegedly assisted the suicide bomber.

"These people target police in revenge attacks,” Boy said when visiting the bombing scene.

"We keep looking for other [terror] cells who have possibly provided assistance in the attack. The investigation is going in that direction.”