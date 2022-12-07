Bangkalan District Head Arrested for Alleged Corruption

A photograph on the official website of the Bangkalan District Government shows District Head Abdul Latif Amin leading a ceremony on November 29, 2022.

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, arrested Bangkalan District Head Abdul Latif Amin and several other individuals for alleged corruption on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

All the individuals concerned have been interrogated at the East Java Police headquarters in Surabaya, KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said.

Advertisement

"In the interest of the investigation, all the suspects will be presented at the KPK office in Jakarta for a further interrogation," Ali said in a statement.

Also on Wednesday, the KPK asked the immigration office to ban the district head from traveling overseas for the next six months.

The spokesman didn’t go into details about the charges brought against Abdul, but the KPK is currently investigating alleged bribery in the Bangkalan district government hiring system for certain posts.

Abdul, 40, was elected in 2018 to lead the district on Madura Island which has been ruled by the same family since 2003.

He is the younger brother of Fuad Amin Imron who led the natural gas-rich district from 2003-2013. Fuad was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a previous corruption scandal and died from natural causes in 2019.

The district head between the two men is a cousin of Abdul.