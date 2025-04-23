Bank Indonesia Employee Dies After Jumping From Helipad

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
May 27, 2025 | 2:53 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows a man walking by a Bank Indonesia sign. (Antara Photo)
This undated photo shows a man walking by a Bank Indonesia sign. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. An employee at Bank Indonesia has allegedly taken his life after jumping from the central bank's helipad located on top of its office building in Jakarta on Monday morning.

The suicide went viral on social media. Senior policeman Firdaus has also confirmed the incident.

"Yes, it's true. We suspect that the person had committed suicide," Firdaus told reporters on Tuesday.

The victim is a man. However, the police has yet to reveal the full identity of the individual. Police investigation is currently underway. Firdaus also revealed that the suicide was caught on the security cameras installed at the building. Neither Bank Indonesia nor the victim's family have issued an official statement.

Advertisement

If you have suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the suicide prevention hotline by the Health Ministry and Marzoeki Mahdi at www.healing119.id or call 119 (extension 8). You may also reach out to the Whatsapp number that is available on the website.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Bank Indonesia Employee Dies After Jumping From Helipad
News 4 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Employee Dies After Jumping From Helipad

 Bank Indonesia has yet to issue an official statement regarding the suicide.
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
Business May 21, 2025 | 3:39 pm

Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance

 Bank Indonesia cuts 2025 growth forecast to 4.6–5.4 pct due to weak Q1 data and global slowdown, urges stronger domestic demand policies.
Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct
Business May 21, 2025 | 2:51 pm

Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct

 Bank Indonesia cuts benchmark rate by 25 bps to 5.5% to support growth, citing stable inflation and manageable rupiah pressures.
BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
Business May 14, 2025 | 2:40 pm

BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush

 Bank Indonesia expects retail sales to drop by 6.9% in April 2025, following a spike during Ramadan and Idulfitri holidays.
KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe
News May 10, 2025 | 10:39 am

KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe

 KPK cites complexity in Bank Indonesia CSR graft probe after public criticism, says suspects will be named once evidence is sufficient.
Indonesia Ends Three-Month Decline in Consumer Confidence
Business May 9, 2025 | 1:31 pm

Indonesia Ends Three-Month Decline in Consumer Confidence

 Indonesian consumers are growing more confident of the economy, the central bank says.
Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April
Business May 8, 2025 | 11:25 am

Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April

 Indonesia’s forex reserves fell to $152.5 billion in April, down $4.6 billion, as BI intervenes to stabilize the rupiah.
Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named
News May 1, 2025 | 12:24 pm

Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named

 KPK continues probing Bank Indonesia CSR fund misuse involving lawmakers’ foundations. No suspects yet, but indications of corruption emerge
US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 9:51 am

US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist

 Indonesia’s national payment systems face US criticism, but experts urge firm stance to uphold local control and digital sovereignty.
BI Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.75%, Cuts Global Growth Forecast to 2.9%
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 3:27 pm

BI Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.75%, Cuts Global Growth Forecast to 2.9%

 BI holds benchmark rate at 5.75%, citing stable inflation. BI also cuts 2025 global growth forecast to 2.9%, citing US tariffs.

The Latest

Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Jakarta Over Fake Marriage Scam
News 3 hours ago

Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Jakarta Over Fake Marriage Scam

 West Jakarta Immigration arrests five Chinese nationals in a fake marriage scam targeting Chinese men seeking cheaper marriage options.
Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case
News 3 hours ago

Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case

 E. Java woman Dewi Astutik wanted by BNN after 2 tons of meth worth $310mn were seized from ship in major drug bust.
Bank Indonesia Employee Dies After Jumping From Helipad
News 4 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Employee Dies After Jumping From Helipad

 Bank Indonesia has yet to issue an official statement regarding the suicide.
Indonesia Rolls Out Economic Stimulus Programs for School Holiday Season
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Rolls Out Economic Stimulus Programs for School Holiday Season

 Indonesia launches school holiday stimulus: transport, electricity, food aid, and wage subsidies to boost Q2 growth and spending.
ASEAN, Gulf Nations Get Closer as Trade Hits $130.7 Billion
Business 4 hours ago

ASEAN, Gulf Nations Get Closer as Trade Hits $130.7 Billion

 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) wants its trade with ASEAN to reach $180 billion by 2032.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
1
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
2
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
3
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
4
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
5
Indonesia Airlines CEO: 'Our Airline Is Real and It’s Taking Off Soon'
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED