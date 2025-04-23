Bank Indonesia Employee Dies After Jumping From Helipad

Jakarta. An employee at Bank Indonesia has allegedly taken his life after jumping from the central bank's helipad located on top of its office building in Jakarta on Monday morning.

The suicide went viral on social media. Senior policeman Firdaus has also confirmed the incident.

"Yes, it's true. We suspect that the person had committed suicide," Firdaus told reporters on Tuesday.

The victim is a man. However, the police has yet to reveal the full identity of the individual. Police investigation is currently underway. Firdaus also revealed that the suicide was caught on the security cameras installed at the building. Neither Bank Indonesia nor the victim's family have issued an official statement.

If you have suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the suicide prevention hotline by the Health Ministry and Marzoeki Mahdi at www.healing119.id or call 119 (extension 8). You may also reach out to the Whatsapp number that is available on the website.

