Friday, October 6, 2023
Bapanas Head to Be Acting Agriculture Minister Following Syahrul’s Resignation

Pudja Lestari
October 6, 2023 | 3:49 pm
National Food Agency (Bapanas) head Arief Prasetyo Adi. (Antara Photo)
National Food Agency (Bapanas) head Arief Prasetyo Adi. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has picked National Food Agency (Bapanas) Head Arief Prasetyo Adi as the acting agriculture minister after Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who got embroiled in a graft scandal, resigned.

Syahrul on Thursday submitted his resignation letter to the president

Jokowi said Friday he had already inked the letter and immediately appointed Arief to temporarily take over Syahrul's job. Jokowi said Arief was the right fit as he was overseeing food-related matters in Bapanas. Having the Bapanas head as the acting agriculture minister would also enable easier coordination with the relevant bodies.

“It would make it easier for them to coordinate [among themselves]. [State logistics agency] Bulog, Bapanas, agriculture and trade ministers have to be as one,” Jokowi told reporters at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

The president said he would also appoint the definitive agriculture minister “immediately” without going into more details on the time frame. Jokowi also refused to comment on whether the new minister would come from the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Party of which Syahrul is a cadre of. 

When asked by reporters to comment on Syahrul’s graft scandal, Jokowi said: “I don’t know. Just ask law enforcement, the Anti-Graft Commission [KPK] or the police. Ask KPK. Not me.”

Jokowi said he still did not have any meeting plans with Syahrul. 

“Not yet. Perhaps they have only just arranged the meeting. Just ask the State Secretary,” Jokowi said.

The KPK is currently investigating allegations of bribery related to job promotions within the Agriculture Ministry and fraudulent projects involving private vendors. 

Read More: Agriculture Minister Syahrul Submits Resignation Amid Graft Investigation

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
Bapanas Head to Be Acting Agriculture Minister Following Syahrul's Resignation
Investor Daily
