Bappenas Deputy Amich Alhumami Tapped to Lead UPI Alumni Association

Jakarta. Amich Alhumami has officially assumed the role of chairman of the Alumni Association of Indonesia University of Education (IKA UPI) for the 2022–2027 term, replacing longtime leader Enggartiasto Lukita.

The handover ceremony was held Thursday at the eL Building in South Jakarta.

Enggartiasto announced his resignation during a plenary meeting with the central board on June 13, 2025. His formal resignation letter was submitted to the association’s board members, advisory council, expert council, the chair of IKA UPI’s board of trustees, and the rector of UPI.

“Following the signing of this handover agreement, Mr. Amich will serve as chairman of IKA UPI until the next congress. As of today, I return to being just an alumnus,” said Enggartiasto, who has led the association for three and a half terms.

He noted that now is the right moment for a leadership transition within IKA UPI.

Amich previously served as the association’s deputy chairman. Enggartiasto expressed full confidence in his successor, citing Amich’s extensive government experience as a valuable asset for leading the alumni body and contributing to national progress.

“He is a deputy at the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas). He’s calm, well-educated -- far more than I am -- and he’s well-respected by fellow alumni,” Enggartiasto said.

Amich, currently Deputy at Bappenas for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, pledged to carry forward the organization’s mission.

“We are committed to dedicating IKA UPI to Indonesia’s advancement through the field of education,” Amich said.

