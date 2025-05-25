Barcola Brace Helps PSG to Another French Cup Heading to Champions League Final

May 25, 2025
PSG's Marquinhos raises the trophy after winning the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
PSG's Marquinhos raises the trophy after winning the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Paris. Bradley Barcola scored two goals and set one up as Paris Saint-Germain beat Reims 3-0 in the French Cup final on Saturday and stayed on course for its first continental treble.

Barcola was assisted twice by Désiré Doué and created a goal for right back Achraf Hakimi late in the first half.

The victory gave PSG a record-extending 16th French Cup -- six more than next-best Marseille -- and completed a domestic double after a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title was sealed in dominant fashion.

The only trophy missing in the cabinet of the cash-rich Qatari-backed club is the Champions League's.

That might change next Saturday.

Coach Luis Enrique's PSG will attempt to win the Champions League for the first time when it faces Inter Milan in Munich. PSG lost its only other final to Bayern Munich during the pandemic-shortened 2020 competition.

Reims was once France’s top club and reached the Champions League final twice -- when it was the European Cup -- losing both times to Real Madrid in the 1950s.

But Saturday's contest was a total mismatch, with the first half almost resembling a training session for PSG.

Doué sent Barcola clean through in the 16th minute with a superb angled pass from midfield, and the France winger finished neatly into the bottom left corner.

Three minutes later, Doué found space on the right and his quick pass gave Barcola an easy finish from close range.

Doué was named in the starting team only shortly before the start after winger Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia reportedly pulled out with headaches.

With halftime approaching, Barcola whipped over a left-wing cross and Hakimi volleyed in neatly from close range.

PSG dropped off in the second half and created little except for Ousmane Dembélé's effort hitting the crossbar.

Luis Enrique is within sight of his second continental treble in 10 years after achieving the first with Lionel Messi-led Barcelona.

PSG is clearly in form but Inter may be the more match-fit side, having contested a tough Serie A title race all the way to Friday night, when Napoli sealed it.

