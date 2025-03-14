Batam Immigration Raid Nets 13 Foreigners Linked to Suspected Fake Firms

Febry Andrean Amoga
March 14, 2025 | 5:20 pm
Batam Immigration holds a press conference on 13 foreign nationals arrested for allegedly working at 12 suspected shell companies, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Febry Andrean)
Batam Immigration holds a press conference on 13 foreign nationals arrested for allegedly working at 12 suspected shell companies, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Febry Andrean)

Batam. Indonesian immigration authorities, in coordination with the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), detained 13 foreign nationals in Batam for allegedly working at 12 suspected shell companies.

The arrests were made during Operation Wira Waspada, a joint raid conducted on Thursday in the Sekupang industrial area and Taman Baloi shopping complex. The operation targeted foreign investment companies (PMAs) suspected of being fictitious and foreign workers violating immigration regulations.

According to Director General of Immigration Saffar Muhammad Godam, inspections of the 12 companies revealed multiple irregularities. Four firms had yet to meet the required Rp 10 billion ($611,000) investment commitment, six were deemed fictitious, and two had addresses that did not match their registered locations.

Authorities recorded a total of 26 foreign nationals linked to these businesses, 13 of whom were detained, while the remaining 13 were placed on a wanted list. Nine individuals were found to be outside Indonesia, prompting immigration to revoke their residence permits, while four others remain at large. The authorities did not disclose their nationalities.

“We are working closely with BKPM to ensure that only foreign nationals contributing positively to Indonesia can stay. We will take firm action against immigration violations, and in Batam, 13 individuals have been detained while 22 others remain under investigation,” Godam said on Friday.

The detained individuals are undergoing further questioning. If found guilty, they could face fines, deportation, or be given the opportunity to rectify their investment commitments.

#Crime
