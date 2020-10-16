Bekasi Mayor Arrested for Alleged Corruption

Jakarta. Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi was arrested in a raid by the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, for allegedly taking bribes on Wednesday.

“The Bekasi mayor and several other people are now under questioning,” KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said in a text message.

He didn’t specify the charges against the people in custody. The KPK has 24 hours to detain them until they officially announce a criminal charge and declare them suspects.

Sources said that KPK investigators seized money and detain “a number of businessmen” during the raid.

Rahmat, 57, has been in office since 2012 when he replaced predecessor Mochtar Mohamad who was convicted of corruption.

The Golkar Party politician participated in the mayoral election himself a year later and was elected. He won reelection in 2018 by a landslide with 67.5 percent of the vote.

