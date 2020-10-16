NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi. (Instagram post)

Bekasi Mayor Arrested for Alleged Corruption

BY :FANA SUPARMAN

JANUARY 05, 2022

Jakarta. Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi was arrested in a raid by the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, for allegedly taking bribes on Wednesday.

“The Bekasi mayor and several other people are now under questioning,” KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said in a text message.

He didn’t specify the charges against the people in custody. The KPK has 24 hours to detain them until they officially announce a criminal charge and declare them suspects.

Sources said that KPK investigators seized money and detain “a number of businessmen” during the raid.

Rahmat, 57, has been in office since 2012 when he replaced predecessor Mochtar Mohamad who was convicted of corruption.

The Golkar Party politician participated in the mayoral election himself a year later and was elected. He won reelection in 2018 by a landslide with 67.5 percent of the vote. 
 

SHARE
TAGS:
#Corruption
KEYWORDS :
Rahmat Effendi
corruption
Bekasi
KPK
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE