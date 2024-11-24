Bengkulu Governor, 7 Provincial Gov't Officials Arrested by KPK

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and seven other provincial government officials on Sunday but there have been no details about the circumstances surrounding the mass arrests.

Rohidin arrived at KPK’s Merah Putih building in South Jakarta at 2.39 p.m. with a medical mask covering his face, escorted by police officers and KPK investigators.

Seven other Bengkulu government officials also entered the building, ignoring questions from journalists.

"So far we have arrested eight employees of the Bengkulu provincial government,” KPK spokesman Tessa Mahardhika said.

During the raids in Bengkulu, investigators seized documents, banknotes, and electronic devices, Tessa said without providing further details.

Chief Commissioner Deddy Nata, chief of the Bengkulu Metropolitan Police, said earlier that Bengkulu’s Secretary Isnan Fajri was among the detainees who were flown to Jakarta from Bengkulu on a commercial Citilink flight at 00.15 p.m.

"They were all flown by a Citilink plane. Among them are Rohidin Mersyah and the provincial government secretary," Deddy said in the provincial capital also named Bengkulu.

According to him, the detainees were first taken to the Bengkulu Metropolitan Police for interrogation by at least 11 KPK officials.

"I cannot say in detail about the conversation but all the detainees are employees of the provincial government," Deddy said.

