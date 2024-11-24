Bengkulu Governor, 7 Provincial Gov't Officials Arrested by KPK

Antara
November 24, 2024 | 6:56 pm
SHARE
Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, left, arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta after his arrest, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, left, arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta after his arrest, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and seven other provincial government officials on Sunday but there have been no details about the circumstances surrounding the mass arrests.

Rohidin arrived at KPK’s Merah Putih building in South Jakarta at 2.39 p.m. with a medical mask covering his face, escorted by police officers and KPK investigators.

Seven other Bengkulu government officials also entered the building, ignoring questions from journalists.

"So far we have arrested eight employees of the Bengkulu provincial government,” KPK spokesman Tessa Mahardhika said.

Advertisement

During the raids in Bengkulu, investigators seized documents, banknotes, and electronic devices, Tessa said without providing further details.

Chief Commissioner Deddy Nata, chief of the Bengkulu Metropolitan Police, said earlier that Bengkulu’s Secretary Isnan Fajri was among the detainees who were flown to Jakarta from Bengkulu on a commercial Citilink flight at 00.15 p.m.

"They were all flown by a Citilink plane. Among them are Rohidin Mersyah and the provincial government secretary," Deddy said in the provincial capital also named Bengkulu.

According to him, the detainees were first taken to the Bengkulu Metropolitan Police for interrogation by at least 11 KPK officials.

"I cannot say in detail about the conversation but all the detainees are employees of the provincial government," Deddy said.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bengkulu Governor, 7 Provincial Gov't Officials Arrested by KPK
News 2 hours ago

Bengkulu Governor, 7 Provincial Gov't Officials Arrested by KPK

 During the raids in Bengkulu, investigators seized documents, banknotes, and electronic devices.
Indonesia Ready for New US Investments after Leadership Transitions in Both Countries: Airlangga
Special Updates 6 hours ago

Indonesia Ready for New US Investments after Leadership Transitions in Both Countries: Airlangga

 The American business community expressed keen interest in President Prabowo’s food security and energy transition strategies.
Canada's Top Military Commander Calls Out US Senator for Questioning Woman's Role in Combat
News 15 hours ago

Canada's Top Military Commander Calls Out US Senator for Questioning Woman's Role in Combat

 "I can’t believe that in 2024, we still have to justify the contribution of women to their defense and to their service, in their country."
Acting Jakarta Governor Orders Campaign Material Removal Ahead of Election
News 15 hours ago

Acting Jakarta Governor Orders Campaign Material Removal Ahead of Election

 Jakarta residents will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new governor.
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
News 16 hours ago

Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer

 The shooting stemmed from a dispute over an ongoing investigation into illegal mining activities in South Solok Regency.
News Index

Most Popular

6 Tourists Dead in Laos After Drinking Methanol: What Is It and How Did It End Up in Their Drinks?
1
6 Tourists Dead in Laos After Drinking Methanol: What Is It and How Did It End Up in Their Drinks?
2
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
3
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
4
UK to Assist Indonesia with Registering Process for CPTPP Membership
5
Police Officer Fatally Shot by Colleague in West Sumatra
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED