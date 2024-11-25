Bengkulu Governor and Two Aides Named Corruption Suspects

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
November 25, 2024 | 10:10 am
Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, right, and his two aides are detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta after their arrests, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has officially named Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and two of his aides as suspects in a corruption case following their arrests on Sunday.

At a news conference later that day, KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata revealed that investigators had seized banknotes in various currencies worth Rp 7 billion ($441,580) from the suspects.

Rohidin’s assistant, Evriansyah, and Bengkulu Regional Secretary, Isnan Fajri, are also facing bribery charges in connection with the case.

Alexander explained that the KPK acted swiftly after receiving a tip from community members about alleged illegal transactions involving government officials. A team was immediately deployed to Bengkulu to conduct investigations.

Eight individuals were arrested during separate raids at various locations across Bengkulu on Sunday morning. The suspects were later transported to Jakarta for further questioning.

Following interrogations, five of the officials were released without charges but remain key witnesses in the case, Alexander said.

KPK investigators confiscated approximately Rp 6.5 billion in cash from the governor’s assistant alone, comprising banknotes in US and Singaporean dollars.

“The three suspects, including the governor, are being detained for the next 20 days at the KPK’s detention facility to facilitate further investigation,” Alexander said.

The arrests came just three days before the Bengkulu gubernatorial election in which Rohidin is seeking reelection against a sole challenger.

#Corruption
