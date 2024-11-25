Bengkulu Governor Extorts Subordinates to Fund Election Campaign: KPK

Antara
November 25, 2024 | 10:57 am
SHARE
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials display banknotes seized from Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah during a news conference in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials display banknotes seized from Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah during a news conference in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah was arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting subordinates in the provincial government to fund his reelection campaign, according to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Rohidin’s arrest occurred just three days before the nationwide gubernatorial, mayoral, and regent elections. He is contesting the gubernatorial race against a single challenger, former Bengkulu City Mayor Helmi Hasan.

"The suspect required financial support and campaign surrogates in every electoral district to back his reelection bid," said KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata.

In July, Rohidin allegedly instructed his subordinates to collect campaign funds from government officials, Alexander explained. Provincial Secretary Isnan Fajri followed through by ordering department and bureau heads to contribute financially.

Advertisement

Education and Culture Department Head Saidirman collected Rp 2.9 billion, including funds withheld from part-time teachers’ salaries, and handed it to the governor. Public Welfare Department Head Ferry Ernest Parera contributed Rp 1.4 billion, while Public Works and Housing Department Head Tejo Suroso collected Rp 500 million from his team. Maritime and Fishery Affairs Department Head Syafriandi donated Rp 200 million.

Additionally, KPK investigators seized Rp 6.5 billion ($410,213) from Rohidin’s assistant, Evriansyah, who allegedly acted as the intermediary in the scheme.

Rohidin, Evriansyah, and Isnan have been named corruption suspects and are being held in KPK custody.

The investigation began after the KPK received a tip from the public about illicit transactions involving provincial government officials. On Sunday morning, KPK teams conducted raids across Bengkulu, arresting eight people, most at their homes.

After interrogations in Jakarta, five of the detained officials were released but remain key witnesses in the case, Alexander said.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bengkulu Governor Extorts Subordinates to Fund Election Campaign: KPK
News 2 hours ago

Bengkulu Governor Extorts Subordinates to Fund Election Campaign: KPK

 Rohidin is contesting the gubernatorial race against a single challenger, former Bengkulu City Mayor Helmi Hasan.
Shell Denies Closing All Its Gas Stations in Indonesia
Business 2 hours ago

Shell Denies Closing All Its Gas Stations in Indonesia

 Shell has been making headlines after Indonesian media reported the company would shut down its gas stations in the country.
Bengkulu Governor and Two Aides Named Corruption Suspects
News 3 hours ago

Bengkulu Governor and Two Aides Named Corruption Suspects

 KPK investigators confiscated approximately Rp 6.5 billion in cash from the governor’s assistant alone.
Prabowo Asks UAE's MBZ to Bolster Indonesian Sovereign Wealth Fund
Business 3 hours ago

Prabowo Asks UAE's MBZ to Bolster Indonesian Sovereign Wealth Fund

 Prabowo wants the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to share its best practices on how a country can run its sovereign wealth fund.
'Wicked' And 'Gladiator' Make Gravity-Defying Theater Debuts
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

'Wicked' And 'Gladiator' Make Gravity-Defying Theater Debuts

 "Wicked" became the third-biggest opening weekend of the year, behind only “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2.”
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED