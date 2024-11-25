Bengkulu Governor Extorts Subordinates to Fund Election Campaign: KPK

Jakarta. Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah was arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting subordinates in the provincial government to fund his reelection campaign, according to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Rohidin’s arrest occurred just three days before the nationwide gubernatorial, mayoral, and regent elections. He is contesting the gubernatorial race against a single challenger, former Bengkulu City Mayor Helmi Hasan.

"The suspect required financial support and campaign surrogates in every electoral district to back his reelection bid," said KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata.

In July, Rohidin allegedly instructed his subordinates to collect campaign funds from government officials, Alexander explained. Provincial Secretary Isnan Fajri followed through by ordering department and bureau heads to contribute financially.

Education and Culture Department Head Saidirman collected Rp 2.9 billion, including funds withheld from part-time teachers’ salaries, and handed it to the governor. Public Welfare Department Head Ferry Ernest Parera contributed Rp 1.4 billion, while Public Works and Housing Department Head Tejo Suroso collected Rp 500 million from his team. Maritime and Fishery Affairs Department Head Syafriandi donated Rp 200 million.

Additionally, KPK investigators seized Rp 6.5 billion ($410,213) from Rohidin’s assistant, Evriansyah, who allegedly acted as the intermediary in the scheme.

Rohidin, Evriansyah, and Isnan have been named corruption suspects and are being held in KPK custody.

The investigation began after the KPK received a tip from the public about illicit transactions involving provincial government officials. On Sunday morning, KPK teams conducted raids across Bengkulu, arresting eight people, most at their homes.

After interrogations in Jakarta, five of the detained officials were released but remain key witnesses in the case, Alexander said.

