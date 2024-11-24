Bengkulu Governor’s Arrest Adds Tension to Upcoming Election

Hendri Dunan
November 24, 2024 | 9:14 pm
SHARE
Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, left, arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta after his arrest, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, left, arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta after his arrest, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Bengkulu. Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Sunday, just three days before the local election in which he is seeking reelection. The governor faces a single challenger in the race, making the arrest a major development ahead of the polls.

Rohidin, a senior figure in the Golkar Party, is running for reelection with backing from Golkar and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). His opponent, Helmi Hasan, is the former mayor of Bengkulu City and is supported by six major political parties.

Despite the arrest, election officials confirmed that the gubernatorial election would proceed as scheduled.

Rusman Sudarsono, head of the Bengkulu General Election Commission, assured reporters that all preparations for the election had been finalized and that the legal issues surrounding Rohidin would not delay the process.

Advertisement

"All phases leading up to the election have been carried out according to plan, so the ongoing case won’t affect the gubernatorial election on the 27th," Rusman said. "Ballot papers will be distributed tomorrow, and the subsequent phases will follow the established timeline."

KPK arrested Rohidin along with seven other provincial government officials during raids earlier on Sunday. They were transported to Jakarta on a commercial flight for further questioning. While none of those detained have been named suspects yet, the investigation is ongoing.

The legal troubles could undermine Rohidin’s reelection chances and potentially boost support for Helmi Hasan.

If Rohidin is formally named a suspect and convicted of corruption, he would be barred from returning to his public office until the trial concludes with a binding verdict. A guilty ruling would effectively end his political career.

In the event that Rohidin and his running mate, local entrepreneur Meriani, win the election but Rohidin is convicted, Meriani would assume the governorship.

Tags:
#Corruption #Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bengkulu Governor’s Arrest Adds Tension to Upcoming Election
News 3 hours ago

Bengkulu Governor’s Arrest Adds Tension to Upcoming Election

 The governor faces a single challenger in the race, making the arrest a major development ahead of the polls.
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
News 4 hours ago

Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated

 The vice president is the daughter of Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.
Bengkulu Governor, 7 Provincial Gov't Officials Arrested by KPK
News 6 hours ago

Bengkulu Governor, 7 Provincial Gov't Officials Arrested by KPK

 During the raids in Bengkulu, investigators seized documents, banknotes, and electronic devices.
Indonesia Ready for New US Investments after Leadership Transitions in Both Countries: Airlangga
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Indonesia Ready for New US Investments after Leadership Transitions in Both Countries: Airlangga

 The American business community expressed keen interest in President Prabowo’s food security and energy transition strategies.
Canada's Top Military Commander Calls Out US Senator for Questioning Woman's Role in Combat
News 19 hours ago

Canada's Top Military Commander Calls Out US Senator for Questioning Woman's Role in Combat

 "I can’t believe that in 2024, we still have to justify the contribution of women to their defense and to their service, in their country."
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Canada's Top Military Commander Calls Out US Senator for Questioning Woman's Role in Combat
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED