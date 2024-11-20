Benny Mamoto Blames Lack of Professionalism for KPK’s Recent Court Losses

Yustinus Paat
November 20, 2024 | 7:25 pm
SHARE
Retired police general Benny Mamoto speaks to journalists at the legislature complex in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 18. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Stefani Wijaya)
Retired police general Benny Mamoto speaks to journalists at the legislature complex in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 18. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Stefani Wijaya)

Jakarta. Retired police general Benny Mamoto attributed the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) recent losses in pre-trial hearings to a lack of professionalism among its investigators.

Benny, who is currently vying for a position on the KPK Oversight Body, made the remarks during an interview with lawmakers on Wednesday as part of the selection process.

“Regarding the series of pre-trial losses suffered by the KPK, I’ve analyzed the reasons and found unprofessional conduct on the part of KPK investigators,” Benny told members of the House of Representatives’ Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, during a hearing at the legislature complex in Jakarta.

The KPK’s most recent setback occurred when a Jakarta court cleared former South Kalimantan Governor Sahbirin Noor of corruption charges, citing procedural violations during the investigation.

Advertisement

The anti-corruption agency also lost a pre-trial motion filed by former Vice Justice Minister Edward Hiariej, who had been accused of accepting bribes.

Benny, who also serves as a commissioner on the National Police Commission, criticized the KPK for failing to coordinate effectively with other law enforcement agencies, such as the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office, when handling major corruption cases.

He pledged to strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance the professionalism of KPK investigators if appointed to the oversight body, emphasizing that such improvements are critical to avoiding further losses in court.

Benny also expressed strong support for the KPK’s anti-corruption raids, especially when backed by concrete evidence. He noted that these operations often improve the agency’s chances of securing convictions.

Anti-corruption raids require robust intelligence work and the use of technology, such as wiretapping, to track suspects and gather evidence.

He mentioned the effectiveness of catching suspects red-handed, as it provides immediate evidence of wrongdoing and allows investigators to expand their cases to implicate additional suspects.

“As far as I know, the KPK relies heavily on these raids because when suspects are caught in the act, the evidence is already in place. It’s much easier to prove a criminal act and build the case further,” he added.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

US Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Cease-Fire in Gaza Because There's No Link to Hostage Release
News 23 minutes ago

US Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Cease-Fire in Gaza Because There's No Link to Hostage Release

 The UN Security Council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution sponsored by the 10 elected members of the 15-member council.
Gov’t Can Postpone VAT Hike without Amending Law
Business 2 hours ago

Gov’t Can Postpone VAT Hike without Amending Law

 The law allows the government to adjust VAT rates within a range of 5 percent to 15 percent.
Benny Mamoto Blames Lack of Professionalism for KPK’s Recent Court Losses
News 4 hours ago

Benny Mamoto Blames Lack of Professionalism for KPK’s Recent Court Losses

 The KPK’s most recent setback occurred when a Jakarta court cleared former South Kalimantan Governor Sahbirin Noor of corruption charges.
Western Embassies in Kyiv Shut Due to Russian Air Attack Threat after Biden Policy Shift
News 5 hours ago

Western Embassies in Kyiv Shut Due to Russian Air Attack Threat after Biden Policy Shift

 The Italian and Greek embassies also shut to the public for the day, but the UK government said that its embassy remained open.
VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst
Business 6 hours ago

VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst

 The VAT hike could backfire, negatively affecting both purchasing power and living costs.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Shin Tae-yong Aims for Crucial Win in World Cup Qualifier
3
Prabowo’s Directive Halts Major Infrastructure Projects
4
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
5
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED