Benny Mamoto, Chisca Mirawati Secure Top Votes in House Selection for KPK Oversight Body

Jakarta. Retired police general Benny Mamoto and lawyer Chisca Mirawati emerged as the top vote-getters in the House of Representatives’ legal commission selection for five members of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) oversight body on Thursday.

The other three elected members are former prosecutor Wisnu Baroto and judges Sumpeno and Gusrizal.

In the voting process, all 48 members of Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, selected a package of five candidates from a shortlist of ten.

Benny, a former head of the National Police’s anti-narcotics agency and a member of the National Police Commission, along with Chisca, a practicing lawyer, each received 46 votes.

Retired police general Benny Mamoto speaks to journalists at the legislature complex in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 18. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Stefani Wijaya)

Wisnu, who previously served as the head of the South Sumatra Prosecutors’ Office, garnered 43 votes.

Meanwhile, Gusrizal, head of the South Kalimantan High Court, and Sumpeno, a judge at the Jakarta High Court, each secured 40 votes.

Commission III Chairman Habiburokhman explained that the decision to hold a vote allowed all commission members to exercise their rights freely.

“We agreed to hold the voting because the commission didn’t want to restrict the rights of any member,” Habiburokhman said.

The KPK oversight body operates without a chairperson. After the House plenary session confirms the appointments, the five new members will be inaugurated by President Prabowo Subianto.

Five candidates were eliminated during the selection process: Mirwazi (14 votes), Iskandar MZ (8 votes), Kreshna Reza (2 votes), Elly Fariani (1 vote), and Hamdi Hassyarbaini (0 votes).

