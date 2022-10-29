Biden Confirms Attendance at G20 Summit in Bali

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on May 12, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. US President Joe Biden will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the Indonesian resort island of Bali scheduled from November 13-16, the White House confirmed on Friday.

The G20 Summit will be the last part of Biden’s three-nation tour that will also include Egypt, where he will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), and Cambodia to participate in the annual US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.

“In Bali, the President will commend President Widodo’s leadership of the G20 and highlight the U.S. commitment to this premier forum for economic cooperation with countries representing more than 80 percent of the world’s GDP,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“He will work with G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities important to the global economic recovery,” she added.

During the US-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh from November 12-13, Biden will “underscore the importance of US-ASEAN cooperation in ensuring security and prosperity in the region, and the wellbeing of our combined one billion people”, she said.