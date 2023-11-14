Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia

Associated Press
November 14, 2023 | 10:36 am
US President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
US President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington. US President Joe Biden celebrated a “new era” in the relationship between the United States and Indonesia as he met with Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the White House on Monday, formalizing closer ties with the world's third-largest democracy and a heavyweight player in Southeast Asia.

The announcement is a reflection of US commitment to the region before Biden heads to San Francisco for a summit of Asian leaders, where he's scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Washington and Beijing have been jockeying for influence in Southeast Asia, which is a critical crossroads for trade and a potential flashpoint for global conflict.

"This will mark a new era in relations between the United States and Indonesia across the board," Biden said, sitting next to Jokowi.

He added that Jokowi, the leader of a tropical archipelago, mentioned that he was cold when he stepped out of his vehicle at the White House. Biden joked, “I told him I could take care of that immediately," and there was a roaring fire in the Oval Office fireplace.

Biden and Jokowi shared an afternoon tea and met with top advisers as they began their new strategic partnership. Also on the agenda was expanding the trade of critical minerals like nickel, which can be used to produce electric vehicle batteries. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of nickel.

Jokowi described the US as one of Indonesia's most important partners, and he said they must give “real meaning” to their strengthened relationship.

But there were also signs of friction over the war between Israel and Hamas. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim country, and Jokowi arrived in Washington after attending a summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where leaders criticized the Israeli bombardment and invasion of Gaza.

Jokowi urged the US "to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza and have a ceasefire for the sake of humanity.”

Biden has resisted calls for a ceasefire, although he's asked Israel to show more restraint in its military operations and called for pauses in the fighting that would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid or the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The White House has cultivated ties with Indonesia in recent years. Biden attended the Group of 20 summit in Bali last year, and Vice President Kamala Harris attended a regional summit in Jakarta in September.

Before visiting the White House, Jokowi stopped at Georgetown University, which is planning a new program in Indonesia. Jokowi has described improving educational opportunities as critical for his country's development.

He said a closer relationship with the U.S. could pay dividends because “the United States is a big country, and its influence to any other country is also very big.”

But he also was careful to emphasize Indonesia's neutrality at a time of tension between Washington and Beijing.

“Indonesia is always open to cooperate with any country, and not to take the side of any power, except to take the side of peace and humanity,” he said.

Jokowi also raised alarms about the death toll in Gaza, mentioning estimates that a child is killed every 10 minutes.

”Human life seems meaningless, but for me, every life is precious," he said. “This is a humanitarian problem, and to end it requires global solidarity, global leadership which prioritizes humanity.”

#International
Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia
