Saturday, November 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Biden Says Two-State Solution is ‘Ultimate Answer’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflicts

The Jakarta Globe
November 17, 2023 | 10:11 pm
SHARE
President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia
President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia

Woodside, California. US President Joe Biden reiterated his call for a two-state solution to end the conflicts between Israel and Palestine as the war in Gaza continued to rage and has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians in just over a month.

Speaking at a news conference in Woodside, California on Thursday, Biden said the war will stop when Hamas no longer has the capacity to murder and “do horrific things” to the Israelis.

“I’m not a fortuneteller. I can’t tell you how long it’s going to last. But I can tell you I don’t think it ultimately ends until there’s a two-state solution,” Biden said in the news conference, a transcript of which was posted on the White House website.  

“I made it clear to the Israelis I think it’s a big mistake for them to think they’re going to occupy Gaza and maintain Gaza. I don’t think that works.”

Advertisement

Biden added that he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “war cabinet” that “the only ultimate answer here is a two-state solution that’s real.”

The news conference was held after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative (APEC) conference in California. 

Four days earlier, Biden received President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the White House to discuss the US-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and urgent bilateral and international issues, including the war in Gaza.

The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing crisis in Gaza and each stated his national position. President Jokowi also shared the united messages of the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on November 11.  

“The leaders agree that they should work together and with other regional partners for a durable peace through a two-state solution,” the US Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia, Singapore Agree to Integrate QR Code Payment System
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia, Singapore Agree to Integrate QR Code Payment System

 The framework aims to facilitate cross-border transactions, QR code payments, trade, and investments using the Indonesian rupiah and Singapo
Biden Says Two-State Solution is ‘Ultimate Answer’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflicts
News 5 hours ago

Biden Says Two-State Solution is ‘Ultimate Answer’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflicts

 Biden said the war will stop when Hamas no longer has the capacity to murder and “do horrific things” to the Israelis.
Gov’t Offers 10-Year Stay Permit for Indonesian Diaspora
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

Gov’t Offers 10-Year Stay Permit for Indonesian Diaspora

 Estimates suggest that approximately 6 million individuals of Indonesian origin currently reside in various foreign countries.
RAAM Aims Rp 100b Net Profit as 3.3m Watch 'Di Ambang Kematian'
Business 8 hours ago

RAAM Aims Rp 100b Net Profit as 3.3m Watch 'Di Ambang Kematian'

 As of 2023, RAAM has a library of soap operas equivalent to over 15,000 hours and more than 650 movie titles.
Indonesia Vows to Conclude IPEF Trade Talks Next Year
News 10 hours ago

Indonesia Vows to Conclude IPEF Trade Talks Next Year

 The trade talks among the IPEF partners remain pending after ministers failed to reach an agreement.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
1
Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
2
Disgraced State Auditor Returns $2 Million in Stolen Money to AGO
3
Indonesia-US New Ties on Semiconductor is So-So Compared to Vietnam: Expert
4
Bad Weather Suspected in Crash of Two Air Force Attack Aircraft
5
5 European Nations, Canada Seek to Join Genocide Case against Myanmar at Top UN Court
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED