Biden Says Two-State Solution is ‘Ultimate Answer’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflicts

Woodside, California. US President Joe Biden reiterated his call for a two-state solution to end the conflicts between Israel and Palestine as the war in Gaza continued to rage and has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians in just over a month.

Speaking at a news conference in Woodside, California on Thursday, Biden said the war will stop when Hamas no longer has the capacity to murder and “do horrific things” to the Israelis.

“I’m not a fortuneteller. I can’t tell you how long it’s going to last. But I can tell you I don’t think it ultimately ends until there’s a two-state solution,” Biden said in the news conference, a transcript of which was posted on the White House website.

“I made it clear to the Israelis I think it’s a big mistake for them to think they’re going to occupy Gaza and maintain Gaza. I don’t think that works.”

Biden added that he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “war cabinet” that “the only ultimate answer here is a two-state solution that’s real.”

The news conference was held after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative (APEC) conference in California.

Four days earlier, Biden received President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the White House to discuss the US-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and urgent bilateral and international issues, including the war in Gaza.

The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing crisis in Gaza and each stated his national position. President Jokowi also shared the united messages of the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on November 11.

“The leaders agree that they should work together and with other regional partners for a durable peace through a two-state solution,” the US Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement.

