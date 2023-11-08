Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13

Associated Press
November 8, 2023 | 12:16 pm
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (Jokowi) meets with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (Jokowi) meets with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Washington. US President Joe Biden will host his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13.

The two leaders will discuss, among other issues, continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the region, the White House said Tuesday.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Biden will “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to deepening our nearly 75-year-long partnership between the world’s second and third largest democracies.”

The meeting with Widodo at the White House comes just before Biden travels to San Francisco later in the week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Biden and Jokowi also spoke at the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi in September.

Biden was in Indonesia last November, when the country hosted that year's G-20 summit.

