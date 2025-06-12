Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore

Heru Andriyanto
June 15, 2025 | 11:19 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto hosts Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
President Prabowo Subianto hosts Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto departed for Singapore on Sunday evening for his first official state visit to the neighboring country since taking office, accompanied by a limited delegation from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta.

According to the schedule released by the Presidential Palace, President Prabowo will be officially welcomed by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a state ceremony at Parliament House on Monday.

Following the formal welcome, Prabowo is set to hold a courtesy meeting with President Tharman and attend a Leaders’ Retreat with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Read More:
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
Advertisement

Joining the President on the trip are Foreign Minister Sugiono and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

The visit comes just days after Indonesia and Singapore signed a series of landmark agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in clean energy, cross-border carbon capture and storage, and the development of sustainable industrial zones in Indonesia’s Riau Islands Province.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed last Friday in Jakarta by Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng.

“We will export electricity to our brothers in Singapore. This is the result of ongoing negotiations,” said Bahlil. “Singapore and Indonesia will also co-develop industrial zones so we can progress together.”

Read More:
Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

The sustainable industrial zones are planned for Batam, Bintan, and Karimun, and are expected to attract investment in renewable energy while supporting cross-border electricity trade. A bilateral task force will be formed to oversee the implementation of these initiatives.

Minister Bahlil did not join the President’s delegation but saw him off alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Tags:
#Bilateral #Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
News 3 hours ago

Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore

 Indonesia and Singapore have just signed a series of landmark agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in clean energy.
Prabowo to Fly to Singapore for Leaders’ Retreat with Wong Next Week
News Jun 12, 2025 | 5:36 pm

Prabowo to Fly to Singapore for Leaders’ Retreat with Wong Next Week

 Investments are set to become a major talking point when Prabowo meets Singapore's Lawrence Wong on Monday.

The Latest

Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports
News 1 hours ago

Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports

 The Israelis informed the Trump administration in recent days that it had developed a credible plan to kill Khamenei.
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
News 3 hours ago

Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore

 Indonesia and Singapore have just signed a series of landmark agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in clean energy.
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply

 Indonesia plans to import up to 2 million live cattle over the next five years, including 1.2 million dedicated to dairy production.
Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital
News 7 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital

 According to government estimates, the seawall will span 500 kilometers from Banten on Java’s western tip to East Java.
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
News 17 hours ago

Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead

 Cockfighting, known locally as tajen, is a traditional but controversial practice in Bali.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
1
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
2
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
3
KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe
4
Iran Hits Israel With Missile Salvo Following Assault on Nuclear Sites
5
Qatar’s Barzan Doubts ‘Big Market’ Indonesia Will Put Brake on Its Defense Investment
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED