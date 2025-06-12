Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto departed for Singapore on Sunday evening for his first official state visit to the neighboring country since taking office, accompanied by a limited delegation from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta.

According to the schedule released by the Presidential Palace, President Prabowo will be officially welcomed by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a state ceremony at Parliament House on Monday.

Following the formal welcome, Prabowo is set to hold a courtesy meeting with President Tharman and attend a Leaders’ Retreat with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Read More: Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order

Advertisement

Joining the President on the trip are Foreign Minister Sugiono and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

The visit comes just days after Indonesia and Singapore signed a series of landmark agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in clean energy, cross-border carbon capture and storage, and the development of sustainable industrial zones in Indonesia’s Riau Islands Province.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed last Friday in Jakarta by Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng.

“We will export electricity to our brothers in Singapore. This is the result of ongoing negotiations,” said Bahlil. “Singapore and Indonesia will also co-develop industrial zones so we can progress together.”

Read More: Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

The sustainable industrial zones are planned for Batam, Bintan, and Karimun, and are expected to attract investment in renewable energy while supporting cross-border electricity trade. A bilateral task force will be formed to oversee the implementation of these initiatives.

Minister Bahlil did not join the President’s delegation but saw him off alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: