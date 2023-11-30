Thursday, November 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BKKBN Wants Candidates to Include Stunting in Political Campaigns

Ricki Putra Harahap
November 29, 2023 | 1:21 pm
SHARE
A health worker measures a child's height to check for stunting in Bali on Nov. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)
A health worker measures a child's height to check for stunting in Bali on Nov. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Jakarta. The National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN) wants to see election candidates -- particularly those seeking to lead the sub-national governments -- include programs to tackle stunting in their political campaigns.  

According to BKKBN head Hasto Wardoyo, election campaigns have always been putting emphasis on practical and economic issues, among others, infrastructure development. However, stunting has become something that local government heads should think of if they seek to help Indonesia develop its human capital. 

“It would be best if the regional heads are knowledgeable about the issue of stunting, and they include stunting [in their campaigns],” Hasto said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“Hopefully, regents and their deputies, governors, and legislative candidates would change their campaigns a bit. Don't just follow what people would expect for a practical political campaign by only focusing on issues such as infrastructure development. It is better to have [these campaigns] focus on real issues, namely human capital,” Hasto said.

Advertisement

According to BKKBN, Indonesia is home to 13.1 million families that are at risk of stunting as of the first semester of 2023. However, the number dropped to 11.3 million families the following semester.

The National Food Agency (Bapanas) is providing food aid to help families combat stunting. The assistance encompasses one pack of eggs and 1 kilogram of chicken meat for 3 months across the 7 provinces that Indonesia has made a priority to address stunting.

The first phase of the food aid distribution is completed, followed by a second phase that began in September and will go on until the end of this month. Bapanas reported that the food aid distribution rate stood at 89.66 percent. In total, about 1.4 million families at risk of stunting will get the assistance

“Bapanas and the SOE Ministry will appoint the [state-owned food holding] ID Food to distribute food aid like this to 1.4 million families across seven priority provinces,” Bapanas head Arief Prasetyo.

The seven priority provinces are as follows: Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, and North Sumatra.

 

 

 

Tags:
#Politics #Health
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China
News 1 hours ago

Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China

 The president will attend the conference of members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the UAE.
BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters
Business 2 hours ago

BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters

 During the first nine months of the year, BRI booked a net profit of Rp 44.21 trillion.
B-Universe Commits Support to West Java Election Commission
News 3 hours ago

B-Universe Commits Support to West Java Election Commission

 With a staggering 35.7 million registered voters, West Java boasts a voter count larger than the entire population of neighboring Malaysia.
Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million
Tech 6 hours ago

Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million

 Mitratel is among the biggest providers of shared telecommunications infrastructures in the world.
Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler’s ‘Special Friend’
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler’s ‘Special Friend’

 Caitlin Halderman will join The Palace Jeweler’s other special friends such as Andien and Sheila Dara. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
1
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
2
Indonesia Calls for Palestine’s Full UN Membership
3
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
4
Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project
5
Poland to Start Exporting Apples to Indonesia Next Year
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED