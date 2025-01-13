Blackout Hits Tourist Haven Bali

Bali. Popular tourist hotspot Bali is suffering a blackout with the power being out since Friday at 4 p.m. local time.

Power has yet to return at the time of the writing. Beritasatu.com reported that the blackout had disrupted some transactions in Bali.

"There were problems with payments at transactions. It was a chaos since people weren't able to pay. The same goes for transactions at tattoo parlors. Customers use credit cards and they can't even find a signal," local man Reza told Beritasatu.com.

Advertisement

The blackout had also led to traffic jams everywhere as traffic lights were unable to function. Reza also revealed that the power outage made it difficult for online ride-hailing drivers to find customers. He added: "Because we don't have any signal."

The Bali branch of the state-run utility firm PLN attributed the blackout to issues on the Java-Bali submarine cables, thus affecting its power plants.

"We would like to apologize for the inconvenience. We are currently focusing on restoring the system before normalizing the load," a statement by PLN reads.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: