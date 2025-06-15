Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead

Bangli, Bali. A deadly brawl broke out at an illegal cockfighting arena in Songan Village, Kintamani, Bali, on Saturday, resulting in at least one fatality and several others seriously injured.

The violence reportedly began when a recently released ex-convict, identified as Mangku Luwes, arrived at the arena intoxicated and began looking for the owner of the site. Mangku had been released just two months earlier from Nusa Kambangan prison.

An altercation quickly escalated between Mangku and a local resident named Komang Alam, triggering a larger clash among those present.

Amateur footage circulating on social media shows several individuals involved in the fight wielding weapons, including knives and iron bars.

Advertisement

Komang was later declared dead following the incident, while Mangku and several others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Based on the latest information we’ve received, three people have died. But according to hospital sources, the number could rise to five," said a local resident who requested anonymity.

Read More: Three Police Officers Shot Dead in Lampung Cockfighting Raid

Cockfighting, known locally as tajen, is a traditional but controversial practice in Bali. Although officially banned by the government, it is still conducted in secret in some areas. The fights involve two roosters fitted with small blades tied to their legs, making the events potentially lethal not only for the animals but also, at times, for the spectators.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: