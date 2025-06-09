BMKG Issues High Wave Warning for Several Indonesian Waters Starting June 9

Herman
June 9, 2025 | 2:50 pm
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, or BMKG, issued tsunami warning after magnitude 7.1 earthquake at Maluku Sea between Sulawesi and Halmahera Islands. (Photo courtesy of BMKG Twitter)
Jakarta. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a high wave warning for several Indonesian maritime areas starting Monday, June 9, from 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, June 12. Wave heights are expected to reach up to 4 meters.

Areas potentially affected by high waves ranging from 2.5 to 4 meters include Western Indian Ocean off Aceh, Southern Indian Ocean off Banten, Southern Indian Ocean off West Java, Southern Indian Ocean off Central Java, Southern Indian Ocean off East Java, and Southern Indian Ocean off Yogyakarta.

This condition is influenced by wind patterns: in the northern part, winds are moving from the southeast to southwest at speeds of 6 to 25 knots, while in the southern part, winds blow from the east to southeast at 4 to 25 knots.

The highest wind speeds have been recorded in the northern part of the Malacca Strait, the western Indian Ocean off Nias Islands, and the Banda Sea.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency urges the public, particularly fishermen and those engaging in maritime activities, to remain vigilant against the potential dangers of high waves that could threaten maritime safety.




