BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S

Jakarta. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a warning about the potential for extreme weather conditions in several regions of the country over the next three days due to the presence of Tropical Cyclone 91S, detected in the Indian Ocean southwest of Banten.

BMKG weather forecaster Iqbal Fathoni explained that the cyclone's presence is influencing wind patterns, which could lead to an increase in rainfall and strong winds in various areas.

“The tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean, southwest of Banten, is contributing to wind shifts that are causing bad weather conditions, especially along the southern coasts of Lampung, Banten, West Java, and the Greater Jakarta area within the next 2 to 3 days,” Iqbal said on Saturday.

This situation is further compounded by the ongoing peak of the rainy season, with heavy rainfall expected in southern Sumatra, much of Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, and southern Sulawesi.

Advertisement

“Typically, the peak of the rainy season occurs between December and February, with more frequent heavy rainfall expected in western Indonesia through December and January,” Iqbal explained. “In eastern Indonesia, the peak will likely occur in January, February, or even into March.”

The conditions have already started affecting transportation and the supply of basic goods. Recently, crossings from Bakauheni Port in Lampung to Merak Port in Banten have been hindered due to rough seas, leading to delays in the delivery of essential commodities, including chili, oil, and onions.

Despite supply disruptions, there has been no significant impact on prices at local markets. Observations at Jatimulyo Market in South Lampung on Saturday showed that basic commodity prices remained stable, with no significant price hikes.

However, traders, particularly those selling red chili, have faced losses. Sulistyo, a chili vendor at the Jatimulyo Market, explained that delays in shipments from Java had caused much of the chili and onions to spoil upon arrival.

"The supply of chili has decreased, and a lot of it is spoiled due to shipping delays," Sulistyo said. To minimize losses, he was forced to sell damaged chili at lower prices.

Evie Fatmawaty, Head of the Industry and Trade Office of Lampung, confirmed that the bad weather in Bakauheni Port had impacted the supply of essential goods.

"Due to rough seas and unfavorable weather, several supplies were delayed, including chili and onions," Evie stated on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Evie also said that the adverse weather conditions had delayed the export of products from Lampung to Java. To address potential price hikes, the government has assigned price monitors to check local markets for shortages or price increases.

"Thankfully, there is still a sufficient stock of essential goods in the markets, so there’s no shortage of supplies in Lampung," Evie said.

At Bakauheni Port, traffic has since returned to normal, and there are no longer any significant vehicle backlogs.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: