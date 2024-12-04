BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays

Yustinus Paat
December 4, 2024 | 3:18 pm
SHARE
Two children push a motorcycle through floodwaters on Jalan Cipete Utara, Jakarta, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The flooding was caused by heavy rain in Jakarta and surrounding areas, compounded by poor drainage systems. (ANTARA FOTO/Zaky Fahreziansyah).
Two children push a motorcycle through floodwaters on Jalan Cipete Utara, Jakarta, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The flooding was caused by heavy rain in Jakarta and surrounding areas, compounded by poor drainage systems. (ANTARA FOTO/Zaky Fahreziansyah).

Jakarta.  Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of potential extreme weather during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holidays due to a Siberian cold surge. The phenomenon could trigger heavy rainfall and hydrometeorological disasters, including flooding, particularly in western Indonesia.

BMKG Chief Dwikorita Karnawati, speaking to Commission V of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, said the areas most at risk include West Java, Jakarta, Banten, and Lampung.

“If the Siberian cold surge reaches western Indonesia, it could lead to extreme rainfall. We hope the worst-case scenario does not occur,” she said.

The Siberian cold surge occurs when cold air from the Siberian-Mongolian High (SMH) moves southward, increasing atmospheric pressure and intensifying northerly winds that extend as far as the equator. This phenomenon often interacts with convection processes over the South China Sea and the Java Sea, causing severe weather and disrupting agricultural and economic activities.

Advertisement

BMKG forecasts that the cold surge could begin affecting Indonesia as early as Dec. 20, with its peak impact expected between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29. “The surge is projected to intensify rainfall and wind speeds during the Christmas week,” Dwikorita noted.

She also drew parallels to the devastating flooding in Greater Jakarta in January 2020, caused by a similar cold surge. “We witnessed severe flooding in early 2020 due to a Siberian cold surge. Similar conditions could potentially occur again,” she warned.

The weather agency also cautioned about maritime risks, including rough seas and strong winds, which could disrupt transportation and port operations. Dwikorita recalled a past incident at Merak Port in Banten, where strong winds caused a docked ship to tilt, sending vehicles into the sea.

“These incidents underline the serious risks posed by cold surges,” she said, urging transportation authorities, maritime operators, and local governments to prepare for potential disruptions.

BMKG is closely monitoring the situation and will issue updates to inform the public and relevant authorities of any emerging risks. “Enhanced preparedness and continuous monitoring are essential to minimize the impact on communities,” Dwikorita concluded.

The agency called for vigilance, particularly in vulnerable regions like the Sunda Strait, Banten, Lampung, West Java, and Central Java, urging all parties to coordinate efforts to ensure public safety.

Tags:
#Weather and Climate
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
News 54 minutes ago

BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays

 BMKG warns of extreme weather during the 2024 holidays as a Siberian cold surge may bring heavy rain and flooding to western Indonesia.
‘Werewolves’ Review: Grillo’s Action Flick Lacks Bite
Lifestyle 58 minutes ago

‘Werewolves’ Review: Grillo’s Action Flick Lacks Bite

 Frank Grillo is starring in another disappointing, low-budget action movie, but this time, he has to survive a werewolves attack.
110 Million People Predicted to Travel During 2024 Christmas and New Year Holidays
News 1 hours ago

110 Million People Predicted to Travel During 2024 Christmas and New Year Holidays

 Approximately 110.67 million people are expected to travel during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holiday season
Prabowo Calls for Cutting Overseas Travel to Save $1B from State Budget
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Calls for Cutting Overseas Travel to Save $1B from State Budget

 President Prabowo Subianto called on government officials to reduce business trips and ceremonial events that use state funds.
Domestic Airfares for Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 Set to Drop 10%
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Domestic Airfares for Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 Set to Drop 10%

 The government is taking measures to reduce domestic airfare prices by 10 percent for the upcoming year-end holiday
News Index

Most Popular

Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
1
Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
2
South Jakarta Teen Arrested for Killing Father and Grandmother, Motive Still Unknown
3
Trump Effect: Indonesia Braces for Potential Flood of Chinese Imports
4
Indonesia Will Not Join Any Military Alliance: Foreign Minister
5
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED