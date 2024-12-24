BNNP Bali Raids Alleged 'Sex Party' and Drug Use in Canggu, Detains Foreign Nationals

Bali. The Bali National Narcotics Agency (BNNP Bali) conducted a raid at a villa in the Canggu area, North Kuta, Badung, uncovering a suspected illegal party involving foreign nationals on Saturday, Dec. 21. During the operation, officers discovered 50 individuals, many of whom were in a semi-nude condition.

Senior Commissioner Made Sinar Subawa, Head of BNNP Bali's Drug Eradication and Intelligence Division, confirmed that nine foreign nationals were detained during the raid. Two individuals, both Russian nationals, were brought to the BNNP Bali office for further investigation. One of the detainees tested positive for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a substance commonly found in cannabis.

“They were dressed informally, and there was suspicion of a sex party taking place. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the THC involvement with the assistance of a forensic laboratory,” Subawa said on Monday.

Premarital sex, under Indonesia’s Criminal Code, is prohibited under Article 284 and can result in up to nine months in prison. However, the law specifies that such offenses can only be prosecuted if a formal complaint is filed by the affected spouse, as it is an absolute complaint-based offense.

The raid also revealed that one of the foreign nationals was responsible for organizing the event. This individual allegedly rented the villa, sent out invitations, and collected fees from attendees. However, during questioning, the organizer claimed the gathering was simply a New Year’s celebration and not an illicit activity.

"As of now, one foreign national who tested positive for drugs and the event organizer have been detained. They are under our custody, but further investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of their involvement,” Subawa explained.

The raid was supported by sniffer dogs, which helped uncover several illegal substances hidden in the cushions of a sofa. Subawa urged foreign visitors to Bali to refrain from participating in illicit activities while on the island.

"We will continue to coordinate with immigration authorities to take the next steps in this case,” he concluded.

