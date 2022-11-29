Body of Copilot in Police Helicopter Crash Found

The search and rescue team recover the body of Moch Lasminto, the copilot of a police helicopter that crashed off Bangka Belitung, during a joint operation on November 29, 2022. (Antara photo)

Bangka Belitung. The rescue team on Tuesday found the body of the copilot of a police helicopter that crashed with four officers on board in Bangka Belitung waters a day earlier.

The co-pilot, identified as First Brigadier Moch Lasminto, was still in his uniform when rescue workers pulled his body near East Belitung Port. Earlier on Monday, the rescue team also found the body of a passenger identified as Second Brigadier Anam.

"Today we recovered the second victim of the crash at 9:50 a.m. The body was floating on the water's surface," local search and rescue team head I Made Oka Astawa told reporters.

The search continued for two other victims identified as Adjunct Commissioner Arif Rahman Saleh (pilot) and passenger Second Sub-Inspector Joko, Made said.

The NBO-105 helicopter with flight number P-1103 went missing during a flight from the Central Kalimantan capital of Palangkaraya to Jakarta along with the second helicopter of similar type with flight number P-1113 on Monday.

Both helicopters departed at 8:15 a.m. and the P-1113 landed at Tanjung Pandan Airport in Belitung at 2:24 p.m. amid stormy weather.

The P-1113 pilot attempted to contact his counterpart on P-1103 at around 2:00 p.m. but received no response, National Police spokesman Brig. General Ahmad Ramadhan said.

Passengers of the second helicopter reported that the flights began to endure bad weather at 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police suspect the P-1103 helicopter has crashed due to bad weather.