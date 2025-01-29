Body of Indonesian Worker Shot by Malaysian Authorities Arrives in Riau

Pekanbaru. Indonesian officials on Wednesday received the body of Basri, a 50-year-old migrant worker who was fatally shot by the Malaysian maritime patrol for alleged trespassing.

The incident, which took place on January 24 in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Selangor, also left four other Indonesian migrant workers injured.

Basri’s remains were transported via an AirAsia flight and arrived at Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, at 3:35 p.m. local time. The deceased was a native of Rupat Island in Bengkalis Regency, Riau.

A number of high-ranking officials were present at the airport to receive the coffin, including Acting Riau Governor Rahman Hadi, Deputy Provincial Police Chief Brig. Gen. Adrianto Jossy Kusumo, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Director for Indonesian Citizen Protection, Judha Nugraha.

"We successfully repatriated the body today so that it can be handed over to the family for burial," Judha said.

Earlier, Judha had called on the Malaysian government to conduct an investigation into the incident involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), citing concerns over the alleged excessive use of force.

The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has received reports stating that the MMEA fired at the Indonesian migrants for allegedly attempting to leave Malaysia through illegal routes and resisting arrest.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: