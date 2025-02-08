Body of Missing Journalist Recovered Following Basarnas Speedboat Explosion

Tidore. The body of Sahril Helmi, a Metro TV journalist who went missing after a National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) speedboat exploded in the waters of Gita, Tidore Islands, North Maluku, has been recovered on Saturday. The incident occurred during a search-and-rescue mission on Feb. 2.

Residents of Sabatang Village in Bacan Timur, South Halmahera, discovered the body approximately 50 nautical miles from the speedboat's last known position. They reported the find to local authorities, who coordinated with the SAR team.

"At 10:25 a.m. local time, the joint SAR team received information from Sabatang villagers about the discovery of a male body on the shoreline near Tanjung Neraka," said Ternate Basarnas Chief Iwan Ramdani on Saturday.

The body was transported to RSUD Labuha in South Halmahera and arrived at 12:05 p.m. The identification process confirmed it was Sahril Helmi. His family, who traveled aboard the KRI Matabongsang (873), later arrived at Babang Harbor to formally verify the identity.

After confirmation, Sahril's body was taken to his hometown in Bisui Village, Gane Timur Tengah, aboard the KRI Matabongsang.

The speedboat explosion on Feb. 2 resulted in four fatalities among the 11 people aboard, including Sahril. The Basarnas mission had initially been launched to locate two missing fishermen.

